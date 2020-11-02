George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 19-0 (10) has called out newly crowned unified champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) and wants the fight to take place in his native Australia.

The 27-year-old Sydneysider was impressive in outpointing former world champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-3 (9) over 12 rounds at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk versus Dereck Chisora.

The win made Kambosos the mandatory contender for Lopez’s IBF belt.

American Lopez, 23, added the WBA and WBO titles to his collection with a surprise points win over pound-for-pound stalwart Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) in Las Vegas last month.

The ultra-confident Kambosos believes he has all the skills to deal Lopez his first professional loss.

“I think that I’m too aggressive, I think I can catch him with all the shots – I believe I’ll catch him with all the shots,” Kambosos said to iFL TV.

“He comes wild. I feel like I’ll land the sharper shots. I’ve got good speed, punches in bunches. I just know how to win and I know how to win big, big fights, big pressure.

“I want the Lopez fight. I need the Lopez fight! Let’s get it on, Teofimo. Let’s give the fans what they want – 50,000, down under, we can do it. I want what you’ve got. I’m coming!”

Kambosos boxed a composed fight against Welshman Selby. The former IBF featherweight champion used his veteran savvy to make the early rounds difficult as he circled the ring and worked behind his jab, but Kambosos started catching up with him in the mid-rounds and took over the fight in the second half of the bout.

When the dust settled Kambosos was awarded the victory by split decision 118-110, 116-112 and a surprising 114-115.

“I can’t get this smile off my face,” Kambosos said after the fight.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. I dug deep and I won a lot of them rounds. The big shots landed and I thought he was hurt a few times.

“That’s a former world champion. The guy is still a very respected fighter. It was a great win. That’s two former world champions in their backyards. I’m a road warrior. I’m a proud Aussie. I knew I won the fight.

“The whole time people thought I was being arrogant. I was never arrogant to him. It’s just confidence and self-belief. I’m a young hungry lion. I was never arrogant to him. I respect him.

“I knew the job I would do. I’m a confident fighter and I back my ability. I thought I hurt him a few times and I thought he nearly went. He’s an experienced guy and he beat Ricky Burns in his last fight.

“I’m the young hungry guy coming up. That was a great win. That’s another twelve rounds in my bank. The body shots busted him up. The right hand to the body, the stiff jab to the body. I was very composed.

“I feel like I’m in my prime. There’s so much more work to do. I’m coming for the unified lightweight world title against Teofimo Lopez. Two young hungry fighters!”