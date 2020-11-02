TwitterFacebook

Jumanne Camero: Paddy Donovan has bitten off more than he can chew

2 November 2020
Jumanne Camero
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) takes on undefeated Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It’s the biggest step up of Donovan’s career so far, and after the Irishman made his world title ambitions known last week, Camero has fired back with a warning of his own.

Camero said: “He and most people think he is the real deal. He obviously has had a great deal of amateur fights and will be bringing a lot of skill to the table.

See Also

“I think he is ready for a step up and I like that he doesn’t just talk about doing it but is also walking the walk. That said, I think they have bitten off a little more than they can chew. If he’s as good as he’s being touted then this will be an exhilarating fight.

“He’s talking about being a world champion by 24, and a statement like that was certainly thought prior to him fighting me. It’s nothing more than adding a timeframe to it, but if is overlooking me then it would only be in my favour.”

Elsewhere on next week’s card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz in six

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz…

Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become mandatory to Teofimo Lopez

Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become…

A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

TOP STORIES

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis once again delivered inside of the ring, this time against four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. After a competitive first half of the fight, Davis landed a brutal uppercut in round six to end things. In the most hi…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

For WBC lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) is ready and raring to go ahead of his 12-round fight against former Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino i…

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

It wasn’t the result Aussie fight fans wanted, but Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-2 (18) showed great toughness and tenacity before eventually going down in seven rounds to arguable the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 20-0 (1…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 25-1 (21) got back in the win column with a third-round stoppage of Juan Heraldez 16-1-1 (10) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 31-year-old New Orleans s…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 26-0 (17) defeated Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-3 (12) by sixth-round knockout in an entertaining brawl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 25-year-old Barrios…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US