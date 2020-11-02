King Carlos Molina is going for his 5th victory in 2020

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Promoter and fighter King Carlos Molina, the most active fighter in North America this year, is going for his 5th victory in 2020 in a closed-door event to be live-streamed on FITE, GSS Boxing, VIVE TV NETWORK and our newest partner SportsFlick this friday, November 6th (8 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Promoter Carlos Molina has delivered on his promise of consistency to promote during the COVID era. He promoted the first event during the pandemic in North America and this will be his fourth closed-door event and has another show in December in the works.

“I’m very enthusiastic and focused on my career as both a boxer and promoter. As a boxer I’m going for that world title again and as a promoter I want to keep on promoting shows often and help the fighters get the exposure and eventually a world title,” says Molina.

Molina (34 -11- 2, 12 KOs), a former IBF junior middleweight titleholder, now campaigning in the middleweight division is coming off of five consecutive wins all under his own promotional banner, King Carlos Promotions. He last fought on September 12th and won against Hector Zepeda (19-1, 5 KO’s) via 6th round RTD.

During his career that began in October 2003, Molina has defeated Kermit Cintron, Ishe Smith, Cory Spinks, and Ed Paredes. He is best known for his highly-controversial draws against Erislandy Lara and Julio César Chávez Jr., both of which many media thought he did enough to win, and his disqualification loss to James Kirkland in a fight he was winning up until the point of the stoppage.

Molina will face resilient Mexican Juan Carlos Raygoza (17-15, 6 KOs), from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Raygoza is coming off of four straight wins and topped off with an upset victory against previously undefeated prospect from Kazakhstan, Dauren Yeleussinov (8-1, 7 KO’s), via 10 round SD on August 21st of this year and claimed the WBC International title.

On the undercard is undefeated prospect Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton from Riverside, California, 11-0, 9 KO’s vs Guillermo Reyes Dominguez from Mexico City, 5-2, 3 KO’s in a 8 round bout.

And Glenn Hagler Jr from Daytona Beach, Florida, 4-1-1,2 KO’s vs Placido Perez Soria from Mexico City, 3-7, 1 KO in a 6 round fight.