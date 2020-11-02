Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie 14-0 (11) will get his first chance to fight for a world title when he meets Krzysztof Glowacki 31-2 (19) for the vacant WBO belt at the O2 Arena in London on December 12.

The fight will be the main support bout WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) defending his titles against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14).

The 27-year-old Londoner is coming off a seventh-round knockout of Belgium’s Yves Ngabu for the European title at the same venue in October last year.

“It has been a long and hard road to get here,” said Okolie, who is coming off four straight knockouts in 2019. “I’m very excited and blessed to have this opportunity; I’ll be grabbing it with both hands. I will become Britain’s next world champion on December 12.

“Glowacki is a great fighter and he is someone that I looked up to when I first started boxing. I believe he won the world title the same year I was pushing to try and get on the Olympic team when I’d had 15 amateur fights.

“He’s a former two-time world champion and has only lost twice to two elite opponents. He’s going to be my biggest test on paper as a professional. He is a consummate professional and will do everything in his power to win.

“I have to be on my A-game, and I will be. I’m happy that throughout my career I have faced the best opposition that I could have at every stage. This is just another one of those.”

Glowacki first won the WBO title against Marco Huck in 2015 and successfully defended against Steve Cunningham before losing the belt in his second defence to Oleksandr Usyk the following year on points.

He won the interim version of the same title two years later against Maxim Vlasov but was stopped in three rounds by full champion Mairis Briedis in June last year.

The 34-year-old Polish southpaw has promised to regain his title.

“I will retrieve my belt and I will bring it back to Poland,” Glowacki said. “I will become WBO champion for the third time in my career, there is no other option.

“I am prepared for a hard battle because Lawrence Okolie is big, strong and awkward, but the belt is mine and I will bring it back home.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is expecting an explosive contest.

“In just 14 fights Lawrence Okolie has done it all and now it’s the moment of truth,” he said.

“Britain has the chance to crown another world champion but Lawrence has it all to do against a great fighter and former world champ in Krzysztof Glowacki and someone who has mixed consistently at the top level.

“This is going to be a huge night and a huge moment for Lawrence – we can’t wait.”