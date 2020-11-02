Shakan Pitters-Craig Richards rescheduled for Friday 18th December

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Following an injury sustained in training and on medical advice, British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters has had to withdraw from his title defence against Craig Richards on Saturday 14th November.

Promoter Mick Hennessy has managed to reschedule the highly-anticipated showdown for Friday 18th December to be broadcast live and exclusive on free-to-air Channel 5 in the UK.

Further details will be announced in due course with the full supporting undercard.

