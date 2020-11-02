TwitterFacebook

Shakan Pitters-Craig Richards rescheduled for Friday 18th December

2 November 2020
Shakan Pitters
Following an injury sustained in training and on medical advice, British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters has had to withdraw from his title defence against Craig Richards on Saturday 14th November.

Promoter Mick Hennessy has managed to reschedule the highly-anticipated showdown for Friday 18th December to be broadcast live and exclusive on free-to-air Channel 5 in the UK.

Further details will be announced in due course with the full supporting undercard.

Remember the mega-fight between Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz is live on Channel 5 this Sunday morning at 2am GMT. The fight will also be made available on Channel 5’s streaming service My5 from 9am Sunday morning, as well as on ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV in the UK.
For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

