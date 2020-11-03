﻿ Pier 6 Promotions and OddSox Promotions reveal stacked card for November 21 in Tampa, Florida

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Pier 6 Promotions and OddSox Promotions are ready for their debut event on November 21 in Tampa, Florida, which sees rising Florida star Brian Cannady Jr contesting the NABF Junior Bantamweight title alongside a stacked undercard.

Joining Cannady Jr at the top end of the bill are DiBella Entertainment guided Mark Reyes Jr and Radivoje Kalajdzic with talents from both Florida and New York filling up the rest of the bill.

Upstart New Yorker and now Florida based manager Ryan Rickey has been a driving force behind the event, and Rickey discussed his involvement in the event.

Rickey said, “Its been a lot of work but we have done our best to put together a top quality card in tough times, but we wanted to give the people of Florida and those watching via PPV stream all over the United States.

“The team at OddSox, along with the help of Pier 6 Promotions and Team Havoc in New York have put together a great card with some really quality talent, and I’m excited about the event as a whole. We have a top quality main event involving Brian Cannady Jr in NABF title action and I’m expecting a career best performance from Brian as he wants to land a world title fight within the next 18 months.

“The DiBella Entertainment pair of Mark Reyes Jr and Radivoje Kalajdzic will be in well matched fights as they see this event as the start to a big 2021 for them. A fighter with similar ambitions is former Commonwealth Champion Lenroy Thomas who wants to prove a point as he wants to get back into title action in the early months of next year.”

An added attraction to the Florida card is the additions from Brooklyn based Team Havoc. With their recent affiliation with MTK Global and continual working partner with Rickey, Andre Rozier and Chris Glover will be sending three of their emerging prospects on November 21 on PPV.

Famed trainer/advisor Andre Rozier opened up about the additions to the card from his headed up stable.

Rozier said, “We have undefeated Alex Vargas, Giovanni Scuderi who will look to continue their undefeated records. Alex and Gio have been looking excellent in the gym and have been improving all the time. This is a very good show for the team to have fighters on and I’m extremely happy to take the crew down to Florida for this card.

“Melissa Parker will have her second professional fight and we have to complete the finer details on that one, but it may well shock a few people. Melissa is not hanging around as a professional and this fight will be a statement for her. I’d like to thank the team at Havoc and OddSox for putting all of this together.”

Completing the card is Miami native and fan favorite Harold Calderon makes the trip north up Interstate 75 for the first time as he debuts under his new affiliation with Antonio Tarver. Former UFC star Angela Magana makes her long awaited boxing debut as she looks to crossover after a long training camp in Puerto Rico.

Tickets for this event are extremely limited and available directly from the fighters. The event also will be streaming worldwide on PPV for $19.99.