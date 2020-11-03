Al Bernstein Unplugged Welcomes Abner Mares

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

hree division world champion Abner Mares guests on the current episode of Al Bernstein Unplugged.

Mares, who also now serves as a ringside commentator on SHOWTIME Championship boxing, talks with Al Bernstein about winning multiple world titles, dealing with an injury that stalled his career, and his upset loss to Johnny Gonzales. He also talks about being sent back to Mexico (where he was born) by his father to escape gang involvement in California. Abner ended up representing Mexico in the Olympic Games but he said it was not an easy period. “Even though you were from Mexico, when you go back from America you are not seen as a full blown Mexican,” Abner added “I had to prove myself. It was a tough time.”

See Also

Here is the show:

Al Bernstein Unplugged available on Youtube and on all major podcast platforms including IHeart, Spotify, Google and Apple. Trip Mitchell is Al’s co-host on the show.