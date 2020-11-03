Armando “Toro” Resendiz Inks Pact With Warriors, Boxing Major League, World Class Event Entertainment, LLC

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing, Aldo Mir of Boxing Major League, and Lourdes Saura of World Class Event Entertainment, LLC proudly announce the signing of undefeated WBA #12 ranked Mexican middleweight Armando “Toro” Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) to a co-promotional contract.

21-year-old Resendiz was a decorated amateur, including 2015 Mexican Olympiad gold medal, 2016 National Olympiad bronze medal, 2017 National Olympiad gold medal, and 2017 Mexican Olympic Festival gold medal winner, and concluded his amateur career with an outstanding record of 71-2.

A powerful fighter with superior technical skills and crowd pleasing style, Resendiz is originally from Compostela, Mexico, but is planning on training in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Circle of Discipline Boxing Gym with trainer/co-manager Rodolfo Estevez, and alongside WBA Interim Welterweight world champion Jamal James and Warriors Boxing newly crowned WBA Interim Champion David Morell, Jr.

Armando “Toro” Resendiz,”I’m very happy and grateful to God for the opportunities he offers me. My parents and I are incredibly happy to have signed with a Team that has treated us very well, and with lots of experience in champion boxers. I believe in the plans they have for me to fight on American TV. I have no doubt that we will make a great team together with my promoters and my beloved coach Rodolfo Estévez, with whom I have been since the beginning, in addition to my co-manager Mike Borao who is a valuable piece on my team. I feel ready to fight against better opposition and very soon for world titles on bigger stages. I am eager to show the world what I can do in the ring.”

Luis DeCubas Sr, who promoted Roberto Duran along with twenty-two other world champions, plans to develop Resendiz in Minnesota. “Minneapolis has become a great fight town, and The Armory has become the fight hub of Boxing in the state. Resendiz is a future star that is going to shine bright in Minneapolis and throughout the world,” said DeCubas.

Aldo Mir, “As Resendiz co-promoter I am happy to add this young Mexican prospect to my stable of boxers. He has tremendous skills and model looks, along with a perfect 11-0 record as a professional. I am sure we will help him become a superstar in the next few years. Boxing Major League has the prestige and experience to take his career to the top, along with my partners. Resendiz’s wants to fight for a world title by 2022, and it is our job to ensure he does and goes on to have a Hall of Fame career.”

Resendiz co-manager, Mike Borao of Borao Entertainment, LLC is excited about Resendiz potential. “Armando Resendiz is one of the brightest young prospects in boxing and has the ability to become a household name. At only 21 years-old, his potential is limitless.”

Resendiz is coming off an 8th round stoppage over Joaquin Murrieta on January 25th.