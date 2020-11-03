Boxing legend Don King calls for Americans to get behind Donald Trump

Vote for President Trump and freedom, liberty, equality and justice for we the people, vs gloom, doom and darkness with joe biden and the crooked, corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system. Hypocrisy is the system. The system is hypocrisy. joe biden is the hypocrisy of the corrupt, rigged system. The hypocrisy of the corrupt, rigged system is Joe Biden. Joe Biden hypocrisy, corrupt, rigged system are one and the same, darkness and despair.

Vote Trump to get rid of the corrupt, rigged system. Vote Trump for your liberty and equality, we the people. Vote Trump for your justice and freedom. Vote Trump, for a man who is a non-politician, a man who had never been elected, nor appointed to a public office before, a man who’s only obligation is to we the people, and God. A man who is fearless, a man who could not be bought, bribed, intimidated or coerced, a man who is brave, courageous and bold. A man who loves his country America, a man who loves the American people, a man who we the people, elected to represent them. A man who is fearlessly fighting for we the people, who elected him, against a corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system of darkness and gloom, on we the people’s behalf, to ascertain we the people’s liberty, equality, justice and freedom… President Donald J. Trump, our spiritually touched, god-sent leader of faith and hope.

Vote Trump, we the people must vote, especially the left outs, the white woman and the African Americans/People of Color, must vote Trump, vote Trump, vote Trump. This is the most important election of our lifetime.

Please my fellow Americans, we must never forget that God is in the plan. Donald J. Trump would never have become the 45th President of the United States of America, without God’s intervention. God works in mysterious ways his wonders to be performed.

The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist, ideology of the white supremacy system is the true, real enemy of America. The left outs: the white woman and the entire race of African Americans/People of Color are both considered by the corrupt, rigged system as inferior and human owned property.

We the people, prayed to almighty God, asking him to give we the people, the American people, some type of relief from the excruciating pain of oppression brought upon them from the corrupt, rigged system’s establishment form of government. Almighty God answered we the people’s humble prayers to him by anointing Donald J. Trump to become the 45th President of the United States of America, we the people’s choice to lead their rejection movement against the corrupt, rigged system establishment form of government. The lord recognized we the people’s choice of Donald J. Trump by their faith in him (God) to be a good one, not only to lead their rejection movement, but to also become their President. Thus, he anointed Donald J. Trump to become their (we the people) 45th President of the United States of America. Then, as President, President Trump continued to fight against the corrupt, rigged system on the behalf of we the people, promising we the people, “we are going to create a whole new system, and we are going to take this system apart. I want to make America great again. America First!!”

Promises made… Promises kept.

Every promise from building the wall, producing jobs, jobs, jobs, bringing industry back to America, better trade deals, to peace in the Middle East was kept by President Trump. The corrupt, rigged, sexist, racist system declared unconditional war against President Trump. A no holds barred war, a no hate barred war against our spiritually touched god sent President Donald J. Trump, with a vicious mandate to stop and destroy President Trump, by any means necessary. Again, tomorrow November 3, 2020 is voting day. So, get out there and vote for Trump, we the people, he is God’s blessing to us. Especially to the left outs: the white woman, and the African American/People of Color. Vote for your liberty and vote for your equality by voting for President Trump.

VOTE TRUMP, VOTE TRUMP, VOTE TRUMP!!!

“Now the Lord is the spirit, and where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” – 2 Corinthians 3:17

Only in America,

Don King