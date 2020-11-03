TwitterFacebook

Haskell Rhodes moves up to lightweight, signs with Mike Leanardi and Victory Sports and Entertainment

3 November 2020
Victory Sports
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

All action Haskell Rhodes has announced that he will make the move up to lightweight whilst also inking an agreement with Mike Leanardi and Victory Sports and Entertainment.

Rhodes has mixed it with some of the top class names at 130 and above including Sergey Lipinets and Edner Cherry amongst others, and how the Las Vegas-based Rhodes has decided to move up in weight whilst under the direction of new management.

Rhodes discussed his reasons for moving up in weight and signing with Mike Leanardi and VSE.

The Oklahoma native said, “Firstly I’m delighted to have linked with Victory Sports and Entertainment and Mike Leanardi. Mike and VSE do a great job for their fighters and have got their fighters some great opportunities during the pandemic, so I’m extremely happy to be joining a very active and professional outfit.

“I feel like moving up in weight is something I need to do. I struggled to make 130 for a long time but I got opportunities at 130 so I had to take them. I’m making it clear that I will be a rejuvenated fighter at 135 and I plan on having an Indian summer to my career at lightweight.

“I don’t want to make excuses for my losses but I believe the weight did affect my performances. I believe moving up to 135 and having a team that will push for me to get opportunities at 135 will bring me back into title contention.”

Chicago native Mike Leanardi has been one of the shining lights during the pandemic, having been one of the most active managers in regards to keeping his talents active. Leanardi, now a resident of Las Vegas, opened up on his latest acquisition.

Leanardi said, “I’m very happy to add Haskell to the Victory Sports and Entertainment roster. Haskell is a very good fighter and has a great setup with trainer Chris Ben, so we will do our best to get him the correct opportunities going forward.

“We’ve worked hard over the pandemic period to improve our stable and keep our fighters active which we have been able to do. It’s been a time of building for VSE and we are very happy for Haskell Rhodes to be a part of this time of growth for us.

“I believe Haskell will look like a completely different fighter at lightweight. He is a strong fighter and an exciting one, so I’m excited to see him back in the ring at lightweight!”

