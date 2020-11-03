Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) would welcome the opportunity to face Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) if his old belt was on the line.

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, defeated Dereck Chisora on points on Saturday night to retain his position as the number one contender to WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

Next up for unified champion Joshua is a title defence against Kubrat Pulev in December followed by a mooted two-fight series with WBC champion Tyson Fury next year. The all-British unification bout could force Joshua to vacate the WBO title.

WBO number three Parker, 28, will face number six Junior Fa 19-0 (10) in an all-Kiwi clash in Auckland on December 12 and victory could pave the way to a shot at the title.

“One hundred per cent, we’d take the fight [with Usyk for WBO belt],” Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports.

“In fact, I think Joseph’s claim for that opportunity would stack up against anyone else in that top 10.

“We would take the fight. You could look at doing it in the UK obviously, or New Zealand potentially, if it got a bit of government support.

“It all depends on that mandatory, and whether Joshua vacates or not. We’ll keep winning and take the opportunity when it comes.”

Usyk has received mixed reviews for his two fights at heavyweight. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion stopped late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds in Chicago in October last year before defeating Chisora by scores of 115-113 twice and 117-112.

The common knock on Usyk is that he doesn’t have the size or power to compete with the elite of the division.

“Joseph believes Usyk to be a class act. He is really slick, but it’s just whether he has the power at heavyweight. He’s certainly got the skills. There’s a lot of respect there,” Higgins told Sky Sports.

Ahead of Parker in the rankings is Daniel Dubois at number two who will face number 11 Joe Joyce in London on November 28.

Dubois edged past Parker in the rankings after beating unheralded Dutch heavyweight Ricardo Snijders last August.

It remains to be seen how the ratings will shake out if both Parker and Dubois win.

“We were surprised to see Dubois go above Joe in the rankings,” Higgins said.

“Joe was at two and then Dubois went to two, and Joe is three now. But that’s probably based on busyness. Dubois’ resume doesn’t have any good names in it. That being said, Dubois has got huge potential and that will be another fight we’ll look at in the future as well.

“Joseph is focused only on December and getting a good win, and then we’ll be hoping that the ratings committee is to take into account how busy he is, etc, and then we hope he advances in the rankings further.”