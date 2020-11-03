TwitterFacebook

Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor postponed after positive Covid-19 test

3 November 2020
Lee McGregor
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The planned European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor has unfortunately been postponed after McGregor tested positive for COVID-19.

The two men were due to meet on the #MTKFightNight taking place on Wednesday 11 November at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, with a new date set to be announced for that fight in the near future.

The rest of next week’s card will go ahead as scheduled live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV, as Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin.

See Also

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re gutted to miss out on this fantastic fight between McGregor and Guerfi, but McGregor’s health is most important and we wish him a speedy recovery. We hope to have a new date for that fight very shortly.

“We still have a huge card taking place featuring some incredible talent, including Kazakh superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet, who in just his second professional fight faces undefeated Macaulay McGowan for the WBC International super-welterweight title.

“Irish sensation Paddy Donovan has a big step up against Jumanne Camero, highly-rated Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, plus there are two brilliant 50-50 fights between Jack Rafferty and Tom Hill, and Inder Bassi and Jack Martin, so it’s still a must-see event.”

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) would welcome the opportunity to face Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) if his old belt was on the line. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, defeated Dereck Chisora on points on Saturday night to retain his …

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

Lightweight contender George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 19-0 (10) has called out newly crowned unified champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) and wants the fight to take place in his native Australia. The 27-year-old Sydneysider was impressiv…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie 14-0 (11) will get his first chance to fight for a world title when he meets Krzysztof Glowacki 31-2 (19) for the vacant WBO belt at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The fight will be the main support bo…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis once again delivered inside of the ring, this time against four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. After a competitive first half of the fight, Davis landed a brutal uppercut in round six to end things. In the most hi…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

For WBC lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US