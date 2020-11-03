TwitterFacebook

Khainell Wheeler steps in to Face Genc Pllana in Main Event on Saturday, November 21st

3 November 2020
King's Promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated knockout artist, Khainell Wheeler has agreed to step in and face Genc Pllana in the eight-round main event on Saturday November 21st at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Brandon Robinson, who was originally supposed to fight Pllana, had to withdraw from the bout.

The is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Wheeler of Bethlehem, PA has a record of 4-0 with four knockouts. The 27 year-old is coming off a 4th round stoppage over Patrick Pierre on November 14th.

Pllana of Hagerstown, Maryland via Kosovo, has a record 8-2-1 with four knockouts.

The 26 year-old Pllana is a three year veteran, who is not afraid to take on and ultimately defeat top competition.

Pllana already has wins over Jason Bell (3-0) and a win on ShoBox: The New Generation over regarded prospect Kevin Newman II (11-1-1). Pllana is coming off a decision loss to Maidel Sando (9-0) on September 23rd in Los Angeles.

In the six-round co-feature, James Martin (6-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights undefeated Rafiq Muhammad (4-0, 2 KOs) of Richmond, VA in a welterweight fight.

In a six-round bantamweight bout, Jonathan Rodriguez (8-1, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Ivan Martino (5-4, 5 KOs) of San Felipe, CA

Victor Padilla (8-0, 7 KOs) of Berlin, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a six-round lightweight bout.

Recent King’s Promotions signees, middleweight Eric Monroe and flyweight LeAnna Cruz of Philadelphia will make their pro debuts.

Monroe will take on pro debuting Jahdon Ervin of St. Claire, PA; Cruz will fight Unique Harris (1-3-1) of Philadelphia in four-round bouts.

Andy Dominguez Velasquez (1-0) of Las Vegas will take on an opponent to be named in a flyweight bout.

Tickets are $100 and $75 and MUST BE PURCHASED IN GROUPS OF FOUR AS THERE WILL BE TABLE SEATING ONLY, AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT PIVOTT BOXING ACADAMY (2807 NORTH 6TH STREET IN PHILADELPHIA)

THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR

FULL COVID PROTACALS WILL BE ENFORCED WITH ALL FANS MUST HAVE ID’S AND WEAR MASKS

