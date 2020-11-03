New date for UK’s first drive-in show

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The date for the UK’s first ever drive-in boxing show, headlined by Sheffield pair Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf fighting for the British Flyweight Title, has now been rescheduled to Friday, December 11.

The Sheffield Arena show was due to take place on November 20 but, with the announcement of a month-long, second national lockdown, that original date has been scuppered.

Not to be outdone, promoter Dennis Hobson and partner Steve Crump have been working away behind the scenes, battling to make sure the show goes ahead. Still to be broadcast live on Eurosport, and with a chief support that pits another Sheffield duo – Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed – for the Central Area Super Featherweight Title, Hobson says that he is determined to get this card over the line for the sake of his stable of fighters, and for fight fans eager to see the show.

“Obviously the lockdown news was a blow, and meant that the November 20th date for the show was impossible to go ahead,” explained Hobson. “My thoughts are though that the lockdown won’t hopefully continue past the scheduled month and that, even if there are restrictions after that, they won’t be a threat to the show.

“So, myself and Steve Crump have managed to get a new date of December 11. Obviously, the safety of the fighters and public is absolutely paramount, and we’ve employed a health and safety company in that respect to make sure everything is managed properly.

“It’s unbelievably hard for promoters to put shows on in the current climate but we’ve put so much work into this show, as have all the fighters on the card, and it just proves that we’re determined to still make history by putting on the UK’s first-ever drive-in boxing show.

“It’s still going to be a smashing show, with a headliner and chief support that are genuine 50-50 fights, between local rivals, and I’m pleased for the fans and fighters that we’re still able to go ahead.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing at Sheffield Arena on December 11, headlined by Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf contesting the vacant British Flyweight Title. Chief support sees Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed fight for the Central Area Super Featherweight belt. Also appearing will be Sheffield’s Perry Howe, Keanen Wainwright, Razaq Najib and Nathan Owen, Belfast’s Cathy McAleer, and Rotherham’s Kash Ali.

The action will be broadcast live by Eurosport.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

