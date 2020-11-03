TwitterFacebook

RJJ Boxing & iKON Fighting Federation Return to Mexico for back-to-back events

3 November 2020
roy jones jr boxing promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and iKON Fighting Federation (iKON) return to Mexico for back-to-back combat sports events, November 19th an 20th, at Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxjng and iKON MMA will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

“We’ve really enjoyed working the past few months with co-promoter Emanuel Romo (De La O Promotions) and Marinaterra Hotel and Spa has been a gracious host” said Keith Veltre, CEO/co-founder of RJJ Boxing. “Things will be a little different this trip, though, because we’ve separated boxing and MMA into two nights of combat sports entertainment. RJJ Boxing features a great super middleweight title fight between undefeated Juan Barajas and Mexican knockout artist Bruno Sandoval. As usual, we’ll showcase some promising prospects in real fights. iKON is growing fast, and our third MMA event promises to be our best yet.”

See Also

Boxing is scheduled to start streaming Thursday (Nov. 19) live on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, followed on Friday (Nov. 20) with MMA action, commencing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

In the 10-round main event, Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs), fighting out of Victorville, California, puts his unblemished pro record on the line against dangerous Bruno “Tiburon” Sandoval (21-4-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino super middleweight championship.

Three unbeaten Cuban prospects living in Guatemala – middleweight Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (2-0, 2 KOs), heavyweight Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (2-0, 2 “KOs) and super bantamweight Ariel Perez De La Torre (3-0, 3 KOs) — are slated to be in 6-round bouts versus opponents to be determined. Unbeaten California welterweight Raiden “Mortal Kombat” Jace Martinez (5-0, 5 KOs) is also scheduled to fight in a 4-rounder against TBA.

Two highly rated Mexican lightweights, Alejandro “El Pato” Martinez (11-4-0) and Daniel “Danger” Vega (12-3-0), headline iKON 3.

Additional iKON 3 matches will soon be announced.

Cards subject to change.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

TOP STORIES

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

Lightweight contender George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 19-0 (10) has called out newly crowned unified champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) and wants the fight to take place in his native Australia. The 27-year-old Sydneysider was impressiv…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie 14-0 (11) will get his first chance to fight for a world title when he meets Krzysztof Glowacki 31-2 (19) for the vacant WBO belt at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The fight will be the main support bo…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis once again delivered inside of the ring, this time against four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. After a competitive first half of the fight, Davis landed a brutal uppercut in round six to end things. In the most hi…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

For WBC lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) is ready and raring to go ahead of his 12-round fight against former Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US