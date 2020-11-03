RJJ Boxing & iKON Fighting Federation Return to Mexico for back-to-back events

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and iKON Fighting Federation (iKON) return to Mexico for back-to-back combat sports events, November 19th an 20th, at Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxjng and iKON MMA will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

“We’ve really enjoyed working the past few months with co-promoter Emanuel Romo (De La O Promotions) and Marinaterra Hotel and Spa has been a gracious host” said Keith Veltre, CEO/co-founder of RJJ Boxing. “Things will be a little different this trip, though, because we’ve separated boxing and MMA into two nights of combat sports entertainment. RJJ Boxing features a great super middleweight title fight between undefeated Juan Barajas and Mexican knockout artist Bruno Sandoval. As usual, we’ll showcase some promising prospects in real fights. iKON is growing fast, and our third MMA event promises to be our best yet.”

Boxing is scheduled to start streaming Thursday (Nov. 19) live on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, followed on Friday (Nov. 20) with MMA action, commencing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

In the 10-round main event, Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs), fighting out of Victorville, California, puts his unblemished pro record on the line against dangerous Bruno “Tiburon” Sandoval (21-4-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino super middleweight championship.

Three unbeaten Cuban prospects living in Guatemala – middleweight Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (2-0, 2 KOs), heavyweight Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (2-0, 2 “KOs) and super bantamweight Ariel Perez De La Torre (3-0, 3 KOs) — are slated to be in 6-round bouts versus opponents to be determined. Unbeaten California welterweight Raiden “Mortal Kombat” Jace Martinez (5-0, 5 KOs) is also scheduled to fight in a 4-rounder against TBA.

Two highly rated Mexican lightweights, Alejandro “El Pato” Martinez (11-4-0) and Daniel “Danger” Vega (12-3-0), headline iKON 3.

Additional iKON 3 matches will soon be announced.

Cards subject to change.