WBC officially ordered Super Flyweight mandatory title defense for Juan Francisco Estrada and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

According to a representative of Nakornloung Boxing Promotion has informed to us, on Monday November 2nd, the WBC has ordered a free negotiations period for the mandatory defense of WBC Super Flyweight champion, Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, and mandatory challenger, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who is a former 2-time title holder of Thailand. The order was sent to all relevant parties, including Team Estrada, Team Rungvisai, and Matchroom Boxing. In case the agreement cannot be reached within a month, a purse offer ceremony will be conducted on December 1, 2020 at the WBC Headquarter in Mexico.

“I am super happy and excited to hear this news. I would like to thank President Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC Committee for ordering this mandatory fight to be the next fight as promised. I will dedicate my life to this fight, and I will make the President and WBC proud. I have been waiting for this opportunity since the day I lost the title to Estrada last year, and I am confident I will get to be three time WBC World Champion and take the prestigious WBC World Champion belt back to Thailand.” Srisaket Sor Rungvisai mentioned this to the local Thai press after hearing the news about the order.

This will be the third fight of the trilogy between Juan Francisco Estrada and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai after they had one win and one loss each in their first two encounters. In the first fight, Rungvisai won by decision to successfully defend his WBC World title at the Forum, California in 2018. Estrada won the second fight by decision at the same venue in 2019.

During the virtual WBC Convention in August this year, The WBC has ordered Juan Francisco Estrada to make his mandatory defense against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai immediately after one voluntary defense against Carlos Cuadras, in which Estrada won by TKO on October 23, 2020.

Photo Courtesy: Janatha Laksanasompong; A representative of Nakornloung Boxing Promotion