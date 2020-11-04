Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Chisora has revealed he sent a message to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after the American made some wild accusations against conqueror Tyson Fury.

Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in February following their controversial draw in December 2018. It was a dominant display by Fury who had Wilder on the canvas in the third and fifth rounds before his corner threw in the towel.

A third fight was expected to take place in December but the fight fell apart with Fury now scheduled to return to the ring in the same month in the UK against an opponent to be named.

See Also

Wilder initially blamed the weight of his ring walk costume for his loss before shifting blame to co-trainer Mark Breland. His latest accusations include that Fury had an “egg weight” in his glove and that his water was spiked.

Chisora, who dropped a close fight to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, reached out to Wilder with some advice on how to handle the loss.

“I sent him a message to be honest with you. I was like, ‘Listen bro, just dust yourself off man. Just get back in the ring,” Chisora told iFL TV.

“‘This whole thing of next minute you’re talking about black empowerment, this and this. This is the fight game. You lost the fight. You know what you do: brush yourself, bounce back, take your rematch.’

“But he’s coming out with excuses. He [Fury] has this in his glove, he had that in his glove, water was spiked. Was the water spiked? How does he know the water was spiked?

“Do you know what, who knows? This is why I carry my own water. I don’t trust no-one. I’m telling you, I bring my own water from my house and I bring the bottles and I wash them four times and I keep it in my room and that’s it.

“But he’s just coming up with excuses man. Bro, just take the fight, you got beat, everybody loses a fight, just come back.

“He keeps crying about this nonsense, I don’t know why. When is he fighting again?”

Told that Wilder has no upcoming fight in the works, Chisora continued: “Ah shit. It’s another brother gone down the drain.”

Meanwhile, Chisora has offered to step in to replace Alexander Povetkin who was forced to withdraw from his rematch with Dillian Whyte on November 21 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Replying to Eddie Hearn on Instagram, who promotes both boxers, Chisora said: “Do you want to give me that fight? I’ll take that.

“Want to give it to me? I have no bruises, I’m ready to rock and roll.

“It’s all about making history, think about it, let me know and I’ll take it.”