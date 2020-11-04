TwitterFacebook

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

4 November 2020
Dereck Chisora vs Artur Szpilka. Photo credit: Action Images via Reuters
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Dillian Chisora has revealed he sent a message to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after the American made some wild accusations against conqueror Tyson Fury.

Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in February following their controversial draw in December 2018. It was a dominant display by Fury who had Wilder on the canvas in the third and fifth rounds before his corner threw in the towel.

A third fight was expected to take place in December but the fight fell apart with Fury now scheduled to return to the ring in the same month in the UK against an opponent to be named.

See Also

Wilder initially blamed the weight of his ring walk costume for his loss before shifting blame to co-trainer Mark Breland. His latest accusations include that Fury had an “egg weight” in his glove and that his water was spiked.

Chisora, who dropped a close fight to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, reached out to Wilder with some advice on how to handle the loss.

“I sent him a message to be honest with you. I was like, ‘Listen bro, just dust yourself off man. Just get back in the ring,” Chisora told iFL TV.

“‘This whole thing of next minute you’re talking about black empowerment, this and this. This is the fight game. You lost the fight. You know what you do: brush yourself, bounce back, take your rematch.’

“But he’s coming out with excuses. He [Fury] has this in his glove, he had that in his glove, water was spiked. Was the water spiked? How does he know the water was spiked?

“Do you know what, who knows? This is why I carry my own water. I don’t trust no-one. I’m telling you, I bring my own water from my house and I bring the bottles and I wash them four times and I keep it in my room and that’s it.

“But he’s just coming up with excuses man. Bro, just take the fight, you got beat, everybody loses a fight, just come back.

“He keeps crying about this nonsense, I don’t know why. When is he fighting again?”

Told that Wilder has no upcoming fight in the works, Chisora continued: “Ah shit. It’s another brother gone down the drain.”

Meanwhile, Chisora has offered to step in to replace Alexander Povetkin who was forced to withdraw from his rematch with Dillian Whyte on November 21 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Replying to Eddie Hearn on Instagram, who promotes both boxers, Chisora said: “Do you want to give me that fight? I’ll take that.

“Want to give it to me? I have no bruises, I’m ready to rock and roll.

“It’s all about making history, think about it, let me know and I’ll take it.”

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

TOP STORIES

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) has spoken out about his devastating knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 24-0 (23) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Mexican was gunning for his fifth world title…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dillian Chisora has revealed he sent a message to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after the American made some wild accusations against conqueror Tyson Fury. Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Feb…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) would welcome the opportunity to face Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) if his old belt was on the line. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, defeated Dereck Chisora on points on Saturday night to retain his …

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

Lightweight contender George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 19-0 (10) has called out newly crowned unified champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) and wants the fight to take place in his native Australia. The 27-year-old Sydneysider was impressiv…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie 14-0 (11) will get his first chance to fight for a world title when he meets Krzysztof Glowacki 31-2 (19) for the vacant WBO belt at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The fight will be the main support bo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US