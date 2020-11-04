Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) has spoken out about his devastating knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 24-0 (23) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Mexican was gunning for his fifth world title in as many weight classes before he got knocked out cold by a murderous left uppercut in the sixth round.

“Thank God we are fine,” said Santa Cruz to ESPN Deportes.

“We are healthy, we did not come out with the victory, but we thank all the fans for their support, their good vibes, with all our hearts. He caught me, we went down, but thank God we are here.”

The fight was close before the stoppage with 25-year-old southpaw Davis leading 47-46 on all three judges’ scorecards but the one-punch finish must surely be a frontrunner for knockout of the year.

Santa Cruz had some success in the fight, backing up the naturally bigger Davis at stages but he simply didn’t have the power to do any real damage.

“He wasn’t feeling my punch,” Santa Cruz said. “He threw the uppercut on me and I was blocking it well, I didn’t feel the punch and that’s why I stayed there [in the pocket], but he threw that particular uppercut with all his force, he threw it and he hit me good.

“He hit me with a good punch. I don’t take anything from him, he’s a great fighter and he caught me.

“I don’t remember when he hit me, I just fell, I didn’t feel anything. It was my mistake… three right hands at the same time because he was studying it and he said he was going to counter me. I threw it and he countered me and caught me.”

After 14 years in the pro ranks Santa Cruz – who still holds the WBA featherweight title – admits he has some deep thinking to do about his future in the ring.

“The truth is I want to spend time with the family, spend time with them, rest, and the truth is I am going to talk with my team, with my father, to see what plans they have or what they want me to do, to see if I continue boxing or we retire,” he said.

“Let’s see what happens, let’s talk to my dad and see if we come back. Let’s see, as my mind clears, let’s see what comes next.”