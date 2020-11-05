FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

5 November 2020
Kubrat Pulev
Photo Credit: LAP Images
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Bob Arum is confident Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has the skills to pull off the upset and defeat WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when the pair meet at the O2 Arena in London on December 12.

Joshua, 31, had mixed fortunes last year, suffering a shock knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in seven rounds in June before outpointing the Mexican-American in their rematch six months later.

Joshua was dropped four times in his first fight with Ruiz.

IBF mandatory contender Pulev has remained undefeated for six years following his fifth-round knockout loss to Wladimir Klitschko in a fight for three of the four major heavyweight titles.

If Joshua is successful against the 39-year-old Bulgarian, he is expected to face WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a two-fight series in 2021.

But Top Rank boss Arum has warned Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn not to look too far ahead.

“I’m involved with everybody, including Eddie,” Arum said on the Gary Newbon Sports Show. “I said ‘don’t make plans so quick for a Fury-Joshua fight because I think Pulev is going to beat Joshua.”

“Let me explain my theory. Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz, who is not a puncher, never been a puncher, and I know that because thirty-odd fights that Ruiz had, we promoted. He has quick hands, he’s not a bad heavyweight, but he’s not a puncher. He devastated Joshua and knocked him out.

“Then the second fight, what happened there? Joshua ran around the ring, Ruiz had celebrated so much and gotten so obese that he couldn’t catch him and that was the fight. So I think Joshua is still vulnerable and Pulev is a real tough, rugged heavyweight.”

There is a rematch clause in the contract in case Pulev does manage to upset the applecart.

“If Pulev beats Joshua, Eddie, for various considerations, has Pulev sign a rematch provision,” Arum said.

“So I assume if Pulev beats Joshua, Joshua will elect the rematch provision and that would make a second Joshua vs Pulev fight and so Tyson would have to look for another opponent.”

