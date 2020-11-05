FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

5 November 2020
Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night.

“He’s the type of fighter that will bring his all. Every fight he goes in there, no matter if he’s hurt, and lays it all on the line,” Haney said at the final media conference to promote the fight.

“I have a lot of things that I have to do to get the win on Saturday. The main thing is to go into the ring and dominate. I don’t want to just get the win, I want to make a statement. This will be a statement victory. I want to go in the ring and show Gamboa I’m the best fighter he’s been in the ring with.”

See Also

The 21-year-old from San Francisco, who fights out of Las Vegas, wants to secure a high-profile fight against either Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia.

The undefeated Lopez 16-0 (12) pulled off the upset when he dethroned Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) to unify the IBF, WBA and WBO 135-pound belts last month.

Power-punching Davis 23-0 (22) scored one of the knockouts of the year when he stopped four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) with a left uppercut last weekend.

Meanwhile the 22-year-old Garcia 20-0 (17) of Los Angeles is one of the hottest young prospects in boxing.

But Haney has his doubts whether any of the trio would be prepared to risk their unblemished records against him in the ring.

“Honestly I feel I have to look bad to get these guys in the ring with me,” Haney said.

“The better that I look it seems the more they run. I’m going to put on a statement performance, get the job done and beat him worse than he’s ever been beaten before.”

Haney reiterated he was coming to put on a show.

“Tune in on Saturday night, it’s going to be fireworks,” he said.

“Gamboa is a tough competitor, he comes to fight every single time and doesn’t lay down for anybody. I’m going to bring the pressure, bring the excitement so tune in it’s going to be one hell of a night.”

Gamboa, 38, is coming off a 12th round loss to Davis in Atlanta, Georgia last December. In that fight he had to contend with a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the second round of the fight.

Asked who was the better fighter out of Davis and Haney, Gamboa said: “It doesn’t matter who’s the best fighter is. What matters is what happens in the ring on Saturday.”

Victory over Haney would be a great way for Gamboa to cap off his 13-year pro career.

“I’m expecting a great fight and I’ve got a great rival in front of me,” said Gamboa, who unified the WBA and IBF featherweight titles in 2010.

“Haney can say whatever he wants, once we’re in the ring the only person in charge is God and I’ll be there to fight.

“God gave me this opportunity, I’m here to fight and god will have his say on Saturday night.”

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Kell Brook:

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was an interested observer when former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk outpointed Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was ringside for …

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night. “He’s the type of…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Heavyweight contender Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-2 (26) will be out to make a statement when he clashes with Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores 18-2-1 (16) over 10-rounds at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The 41-year-…

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Kell Brook:

Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) has promised to deliver the performance of a lifetime when he takes on undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 14. The…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum is confident Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has the skills to pull off the upset and defeat WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when the pair meet at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. Joshua, 31, had mixed fortunes…

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer. Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Ka…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US