FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night.

“He’s the type of fighter that will bring his all. Every fight he goes in there, no matter if he’s hurt, and lays it all on the line,” Haney said at the final media conference to promote the fight.

“I have a lot of things that I have to do to get the win on Saturday. The main thing is to go into the ring and dominate. I don’t want to just get the win, I want to make a statement. This will be a statement victory. I want to go in the ring and show Gamboa I’m the best fighter he’s been in the ring with.”

The 21-year-old from San Francisco, who fights out of Las Vegas, wants to secure a high-profile fight against either Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia.

The undefeated Lopez 16-0 (12) pulled off the upset when he dethroned Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) to unify the IBF, WBA and WBO 135-pound belts last month.

Power-punching Davis 23-0 (22) scored one of the knockouts of the year when he stopped four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) with a left uppercut last weekend.

Meanwhile the 22-year-old Garcia 20-0 (17) of Los Angeles is one of the hottest young prospects in boxing.

But Haney has his doubts whether any of the trio would be prepared to risk their unblemished records against him in the ring.

“Honestly I feel I have to look bad to get these guys in the ring with me,” Haney said.

“The better that I look it seems the more they run. I’m going to put on a statement performance, get the job done and beat him worse than he’s ever been beaten before.”

Haney reiterated he was coming to put on a show.

“Tune in on Saturday night, it’s going to be fireworks,” he said.

“Gamboa is a tough competitor, he comes to fight every single time and doesn’t lay down for anybody. I’m going to bring the pressure, bring the excitement so tune in it’s going to be one hell of a night.”

Gamboa, 38, is coming off a 12th round loss to Davis in Atlanta, Georgia last December. In that fight he had to contend with a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the second round of the fight.

Asked who was the better fighter out of Davis and Haney, Gamboa said: “It doesn’t matter who’s the best fighter is. What matters is what happens in the ring on Saturday.”

Victory over Haney would be a great way for Gamboa to cap off his 13-year pro career.

“I’m expecting a great fight and I’ve got a great rival in front of me,” said Gamboa, who unified the WBA and IBF featherweight titles in 2010.

“Haney can say whatever he wants, once we’re in the ring the only person in charge is God and I’ll be there to fight.

“God gave me this opportunity, I’m here to fight and god will have his say on Saturday night.”