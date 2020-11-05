FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton Looking to Shine in 2nd Pro Fight

5 November 2020
Jeremiah Milton
Press Release

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (1-0, 1 KO), is gearing up for his second professional bout this Friday, November 6, 2020, as he faces D’Angelo Swaby (1-1, 1 KO) taking place at St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater, in Saint Petersburg, Florida, televised on Impact Network.

Leading up to this fight, Milton, who is being guided by the management of Victory Sports & Entertainment, spent time in training camp with Luis Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs), who fights this Saturday on FOX.

“I had a great camp, it was tough, and I am very focused to provide a great fight come November 6th,” said Jeremiah Milton. “I worked with Luis Ortiz for this camp and learned a lot. I am gaining a lot of experience and am excited about my second professional fight. I’m ready to go out there and let my hands fly.”

“Jeremiah is getting better and better with each training camp,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “We plan on keeping him busy and have high hopes for him as a professional. His fight against Swaby will be a tough fight, but one we believe he will win impressively.”

“Milton has made a lot of sacrifices as a fighter and it will show in this fight,” said Rick Torres, of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “He knows what he wants and is excited about fighting in his second professional fight. This will be a televised fight on Impact Network so fans will get a chance to see him in action. We are excited about his future.”

