Heavyweight Star Hrgovic Out To Make Statement In Hollywood, Florida

5 November 2020
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Filip Hrgovic faces slippery heavyweight Rydell Booker on November 7th, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN in the USA and RTL in Croatia, as a world title charge in 2021 beckons.

‘El Animal’ heads into the fight with a perfect record, 11 fights, 11 wins, 9 by way of huge knockout – a streak he says will continue into 2021. The man in his way went the distance with Kubrat Pulev last time out, in a tough fight where he took rounds off the man next up for Anthony Joshua, Hrgovic says that won’t happen this time.

“He will not hear the final bell” said the Croatian, “I want to get this job done early, and I believe I can do that. I hit harder than Kubrat Pulev, I move faster than him. I believe Rydell had some successes against Pulev, against me he’ll have none.”

“I have sparred with him before, but this won’t be like sparring. The heavyweight division is very exciting right now, with a lot of big names – I am here to come out on top of those names.”

With eye catching wins against Eric Molina and Alexandre Kartozia, the latter being an eye watering knockout of the year contender, Hrgovic is one of the most talked about fighters in the division, with Gypsy King Tyson Fury touting him as “a future World Champion”.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is backing his fighter to continue his ruthless streak and go through the gears next year.

“It’s the heavyweight division, the most exciting, most discussed, most powerful division of them all, and Filip Hrgovic is making a charge to the top of it.

It isn’t just his power, but the way he can adapt, he’s big, tall and strong but he’s also quick and light on his feet. He’s quick on his feet, very dangerous and has more heart than anyone in the division.

It’s only a matter of time before we see him causing real problems for the biggest guys out there on the world scene.”

