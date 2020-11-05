FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Inder Bassi eager to make a statement

5 November 2020
Inder Bassi
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten fighters will collide when Bassi (2-0) faces Martin (3-0) on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield next week, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Bassi is champing at the bit to get back inside the ring, and the 23-year-old is convinced that he’ll be able to produce a dominant display.

Bassi said: “I’m very eager to fight as it’s been nine months since my last fight. I’ve been training hard continually since my last fight and throughout lockdown, so I feel fit and confident.

“Over the past year it’s been difficult as a young fighter with all the cancellations of shows across the world. I was meant to fight in April and June but both got cancelled due to COVID-19, but luckily I have a good team and they’ve got me a fight here.

“I’m used to boxing in all sorts of venues as an amateur so fighting behind closed doors isn’t a big deal for me. I’ve still got to go in the ring and do my job.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.

