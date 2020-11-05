Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Junior Fa 19-0 (10) is expecting early firework when he faces former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 12.

The 31-year-old from Papakura by way of Otahuhu conducted a media workout with trainer Doug Viney at the City Kickboxing Gym on Tuesday.

Asked how he expected Parker to start the fight, Fa said: “A fast, strong approach. I expect him to come out of the gates firing, pretty much straight away.

“I think if it turns fiery quickly, we’ll probably see how good and how fast Joseph Parker really is because I’m a lot bigger than all the guys that he has faced.

“But I think both of us are a bit too smart to get involved in a brawl too early. But you never know… we’ll see.”

The 28-year-old Parker has been working on increasing his activity following his back-to-back points losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018. He has won three fights since, all by knockout.

Fa, 31, says he is happy with his own camp six weeks out from the fight.

“Training is coming along really well. Things are building hard like they’re supposed to, so this is a time I’m focussing more on my recovering, making sure that I get everything right,” Fa said.

“We are always monitoring the game plan, but we are pretty much set on what we plan to do.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. Fighting Joseph Parker brings on a lot of rewards if I win. So I’m making sure that I’m training my hardest because an opportunity like this possibly won’t present itself twice. I’m making sure I grab it with both hands.”

During the public workout Fa switched stances and admitted he might fight southpaw at times against Parker.

“I played around with it when I was an amateur, so we are bringing it into the drill… see what happens on fight night,” he said.