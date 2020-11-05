FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) has promised to deliver the performance of a lifetime when he takes on undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 14.

The 34-year-old Brit is riding a three-fight win streak after dropping his IBF title to Errol Spence Jr in Sheffield three years ago.

Crawford is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world but Brook insists he isn’t daunted by the task at hand.

“I am going out to find a way to win,” Brook said in an interview on the Gary Newbon Sports Show.

“I am going to follow the gameplan that we come up with and I am just going to go out there with my heart on my sleeve and go out for victory.

“I am going to leave it all in the ring, whatever I have got is going to be left in that ring. I’m going to give it my absolute all to bring that world title back to England.”

The fight will take place behind closed doors due to restrictions in place to battle the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Having a crowd there or not having a crowd there, I am tunnelled in, I am focused in on what we need to do, and that is to win the WBO world welterweight title,” Brook said.

“When I am in that ring and I am looking up at Terence Crawford with the fans cheering or not cheering, I have still got that same job to do.

“It is just me and him in there and it is going to be a pick ’em fight this one because he’s one hell of a fighter and I believe I belong up there as among the best in the world, and I have to go out and show the people watching this fight that I am.

“Every second of the fight I am going to be tunnelled in, I am going to be focused to produce the win of my life.”

For his part, Crawford says he is expecting a dangerous version of Brook to show up on fight night.

“He has everything to gain and nothing to really lose,” the 33-year-old American said on Instagram.

“In those types of moments, it wakes up a different animal and beast in a person. I’m preparing for the best Kell Brook we could possibly prepare for.”