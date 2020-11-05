FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Walsall’s Rachel Ball is in tip-top shape ahead of her challenge for the WBA Bantamweight Title later this month writes Rob Wassall.

The 29 year-old, who has already previously fought for world honours during her time in kick-boxing, is hoping to cap off a stellar year by adding the prestigious title to her list of honours.

The BCB prize fighter was initially meant to fight Australia’s Ebanie Bridges for the vacant belt but an arm injury to Bridges, sustained this week, means Ball will now take on IBF Super Flyweight Champion, Jorgelina Guanini.

The Argentinian is a tough test for Ball, who rose to prominence when she defeated highly rated Shannon Courtenay in August.

Guanini defeated fellow Argentinian, Debora Anahi Dionicius, then 28-0, to lift the IBF Super Flyweight belt back in 2018. She successfully defended the strap against another of her fellow countrywomen, Micaela Milagros Lujan, last year.

Despite making the step up in weight, Guanini (9-1-2) is arguably a tougher test than Bridges but Ball (6-1) is confident she can keep her winning streak going.

“I was really happy when Eddie said he’d have me back and it’s great that I am involved in a world title fight,” she told bcb-promotions.com. “In boxing it takes the right people to get you big opportunities and I’m delighted to be involved in this one.”

Ball, a three-time world kick-boxing champion, is no stranger to fighting at the highest level and insist she won’t be deterred by the pressure a fight of this magnitude brings.

“I have always put 100% into my training but this has just given me more of an incentive. We want to make a statement and I’d love to get a stoppage. I learnt a lot from the Courtenay fight, but I have a job to do and I want to do it well.

“I try not to let the pressure get to me, but I know in the back of my mind how much it would mean to the BCB stable for me to be their first world champion.

“They’re all behind me and to get the win would mean so much to me.”

Ball versus Guanini features on Matchroom Boxing’s blockbuster November 14th card on Sky Sports. Find out more here: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/taylor-vs-gutierrez/