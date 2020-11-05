FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Rachel Ball is in top shape ahead of her challenge for the WBA Bantamweight Title

5 November 2020
Rachel Ball
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Walsall’s Rachel Ball is in tip-top shape ahead of her challenge for the WBA Bantamweight Title later this month writes Rob Wassall.

The 29 year-old, who has already previously fought for world honours during her time in kick-boxing, is hoping to cap off a stellar year by adding the prestigious title to her list of honours.

The BCB prize fighter was initially meant to fight Australia’s Ebanie Bridges for the vacant belt but an arm injury to Bridges, sustained this week, means Ball will now take on IBF Super Flyweight Champion, Jorgelina Guanini.

See Also

The Argentinian is a tough test for Ball, who rose to prominence when she defeated highly rated Shannon Courtenay in August.

Guanini defeated fellow Argentinian, Debora Anahi Dionicius, then 28-0, to lift the IBF Super Flyweight belt back in 2018. She successfully defended the strap against another of her fellow countrywomen, Micaela Milagros Lujan, last year.

Despite making the step up in weight, Guanini (9-1-2) is arguably a tougher test than Bridges but Ball (6-1) is confident she can keep her winning streak going.

“I was really happy when Eddie said he’d have me back and it’s great that I am involved in a world title fight,” she told bcb-promotions.com. “In boxing it takes the right people to get you big opportunities and I’m delighted to be involved in this one.”

Ball, a three-time world kick-boxing champion, is no stranger to fighting at the highest level and insist she won’t be deterred by the pressure a fight of this magnitude brings.

“I have always put 100% into my training but this has just given me more of an incentive. We want to make a statement and I’d love to get a stoppage. I learnt a lot from the Courtenay fight, but I have a job to do and I want to do it well.

“I try not to let the pressure get to me, but I know in the back of my mind how much it would mean to the BCB stable for me to be their first world champion.

“They’re all behind me and to get the win would mean so much to me.”

Ball versus Guanini features on Matchroom Boxing’s blockbuster November 14th card on Sky Sports. Find out more here: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/taylor-vs-gutierrez/

Read more articles about: ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

TOP STORIES

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer. Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Ka…

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Junior Fa 19-0 (10) is expecting early firework when he faces former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 12. The 31-year-old from Papakura by way of O…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) has spoken out about his devastating knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 24-0 (23) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Mexican was gunning for his fifth world title…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dillian Chisora has revealed he sent a message to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after the American made some wild accusations against conqueror Tyson Fury. Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Feb…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) would welcome the opportunity to face Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) if his old belt was on the line. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, defeated Dereck Chisora on points on Saturday night to retain his …

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US