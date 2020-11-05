TwitterFacebook

Super-Lightweight signs with Matchroom Boxing

5 November 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

European Super-Lightweight Champion Sandor Martin has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom and OPI Since 82.

The crafty Spanish southpaw (36-2, 13 KOs) claimed the European crown by dominating Italy’s Andrea Scarpa and becoming the first man to stop him in July last year, before widely outpointing Britain’s former champion Joe Hughes when he headlined the first-ever DAZN show from his home country in December.

The youngest Spanish Super-Lightweight Champion in the country’s history, Barcelona’s Martin was a solid amateur, and had a brief spell as a kick-boxer, before joining the pro ranks at the age of 18 in 2011, where he has amassed 36 wins from 38 fights, only losing twice to decent opponents including Anthony Yigit.

“It gives me great pleasure to join the OPI and Matchroom teams,” said Martin. “I’m also very proud to be the first Spanish boxer to sign with both companies. From now on, with the support of Boxing Management, the situation is optimal to try to achieve a World Title opportunity. We are ready and expectant to make my debut with my new team.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Sandor Martin to the Matchroom team and look forward to promoting his future fights with our friends at OPI Since 82,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We saw Sandor put in a classy dominant performance against Joe Hughes when he headlined the first-ever DAZN show in Spain last year and that’s just a sign of things to come as we look to push him towards world level and develop him into a star of Spanish boxing.”

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 said: “We are very happy to add reigning European Super-Lightweight Champion Sandor Martin to our ranks. Sandor is one of the very best fighters in Spain. With the support of Matchroom World Title opportunities are waiting for him.”

