Undefeated Super Middleweight Prospect Isaiah “Zwop” Steen Added To Impact Championship Boxing Event, Airing On Impact Network On Saturday, November 7th, 10.30PM ET

5 November 2020
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising, unbeaten super middleweight prospect Isaiah “Zwop” Steen (14-0, 11 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, has been added as the co-featured bout of Friday’s IMPACT Championship Boxing event, which is brought to you by T&K Boxing Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment. The card, headlined by an exciting women’s world title fight between Kali Reis and Kandi Wyatt, takes place this Friday, November 6, from the St. Petersburg Clearwater Marriott, in St. Petersburg, FL, and will premiere on IMPACT Network, Saturday, November 7, at 10:30pm ET.

Fighting in the six-round co-main event, Steen faces hard-hitting Colombian Juan De Angel (22-12, 20 KOs), from Barranquilla. Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions, and managed by Split-T Management, Steen is coming off of a first-round knockout win against Kenneth Council on February 8. Steen and his half-brother, super welterweight contender Charles Conwell, were scheduled to share the spotlight last month on SHOWTIME’S “ShoBox” series, but Steen’s bout was cancelled at the last minute when his opponent pulled out with an illness. Trained by Otha Jones and Roshawn Jones, the 6’2” heavy-handed Steen has stopped seven of 11 opponents inside the opening round. Steen began boxing at the age of seven and built an amateur record of 78-24, before his March 2016 pro debut.

In the main event, Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (16-7-1, 5 KOs), of Providence, RI, will meet Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-1, 3 KOs), of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in a 10-round clash with the vacant WBA world female super lightweight title on the line. The winner of this high stakes battle could be in line for unification matches against IBF champion Mary McGee or WBO champion Christina Linardatou.

Elvis Garcia (8-0, 5 KOs) will clash with Dell Long (7-6-2, 4 KOs), of Artie, WV, in an attractive six-round heavyweight bout. Born in Mexico, now living in Indio, CA, trained by Joel Diaz, Garcia returns to the ring following a victory against Hugo Trujillo. He also recently gained invaluable experience working as the “secret weapon sparring partner” that promoter Eddie Hearn referred to with regard to Anthony Joshua’s preparation for his rematch against Andy Ruiz last year. Prior to turning pro, Garcia was an outstanding amateur with a record of 85-10, 42 KOs. After winning gold at the Washington State Golden Gloves, as well as a silver and two bronze medals at USA National Tournaments, Garcia moved to Tijuana, Mexico, where he won the Mexican National Championships and the Mexican Golden Gloves Tournament twice. Long is coming off of an unexpected upset win against Don Haynesworth (16-4-1) on August 29, and he also owns a knockout victory against 13-1 Travis Clark.

Heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (1-0, 1 KO), originally from Tulsa, OK, now based in Las Vegas, NV, will compete in a four-round bout against D’Angelo Swaby (1-1, 1 KO), of Nassau, Bahamas. Milton’s pro debut on August 20 lasted just 75 seconds, ending with a knockout of Dennis Vance Jr. As an amateur, Milton was a super heavyweight silver medalist at the 2019 US Olympic Trials. In preparation for his pro debut, Milton sparred with Luis Ortiz, Joe Joyce and Guido Vianello.Q

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Junior Fa 19-0 (10) is expecting early firework when he faces former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 12. The 31-year-old from Papakura by way of O…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) has spoken out about his devastating knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 24-0 (23) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Mexican was gunning for his fifth world title…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dillian Chisora has revealed he sent a message to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after the American made some wild accusations against conqueror Tyson Fury. Fury claimed the green belt with a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in Feb…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO…

Joseph Parker willing to take on Oleksandr Usyk with WBO belt on the line

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) would welcome the opportunity to face Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) if his old belt was on the line. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, defeated Dereck Chisora on points on Saturday night to retain his …

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

Lightweight contender George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 19-0 (10) has called out newly crowned unified champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) and wants the fight to take place in his native Australia. The 27-year-old Sydneysider was impressiv…

