Will Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ever fight again?

5 November 2020
C Johnson

It’s definitely starting to look like a third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be on the shelf for the immediate future and for a very good while.

With Fury eyeing a December 5th return in London, the heavyweight division continues to make headlines.

Fury stopped Wilder in February and the two looked to be on course for a rematch. But Wilder doesn’t appear to be fight ready, and recently fired long time Trainer Mark Breland to the surprise of many.

For Fury, life goes on.

“I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a recent message posted on his social media accounts. “Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it’s going to be shortly.”

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren have expressed doubt that a third fight with Wilder would happen in 2020.

Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with the previously-mentioned seventh-round stoppage in February, after the two men fought to a draw in 2018.

This summer, the sport caught news of Fury, 32, announcing that he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua.

The sides said that the first bout could take place in 2021 in what would be an all-British showdown between the current holders of the heavyweight belts. And a rematch would surely be interesting, no matter how the first fight plays out.

Presently, Joshua is scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. This fight too fight was postponed from June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, more news from the heavyweights, as Alexander Povetkin has pulled out of his scheduled November 21st rematch against Dillion Whyte due to being hospitalized for COVID-19. The two fighters now look to be rematching on January 30 of next year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn even mentioned the possibility of Whyte stepping in to face Fury, since each man appears to be at the crossroads.

“Dillian Whyte v Tyson Fury anyone?” Hearn mentioned on his Twitter account.

Whyte is surely a formidable foe for Fury, despite coming off of a KO loss to Povetkin. It would make for fireworks but who knows if that’s the fight we will see.

As for Deontay Wilder, Who knows what’s really going on in his head. Mark Breland was part of his team for many many years and to remove him shows that there’s a lot going on in his head and heart.

Maybe we will never see Wilder and Fury face off again. They will forever be tied in history, but their history may be a thing of the past.

