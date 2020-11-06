FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Harper: I Learnt A Lot From My Last Fight

6 November 2020
Terri Harper
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Terri Harper says she has made a number of improvements following her thrilling split decision draw with Liverpool’s Natasha Jonas at the top of the bill on Fight Camp Week 2 back in August.

Harper retained her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles after ten rounds of all out action in Essex, but the Denaby star was left disappointed with her performance.

‘Belter’ (10-0-1, 5 KOs) puts her titles on the line against WBC Mandatory Challenger Katharina Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs) at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday November 14, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

See Also

The 24-year-old is open to a rematch with former Team GB standout Jonas but insists that all of her attention is on the job at hand against undefeated Spanish-Norwegian Thanderz next week.

“I just fight who I’m told to fight,” said Harper. “Thanderz was called as mandatory so that’s it. I’ve had my eye on her a good few months, maybe a year as a potential opponent so it’s not like she’s just popped out of nowhere.

“I learnt a lot after my last fight in many ways and I do want that rematch with Tasha down the line and also unifications, but I have a proven and deserving mandatory challenger to contend with first before we even look at those options – this is a proper fight and one I’m not overlooking.

“Previously I used to take it to heart when people called me out, but it shows I’m doing something right and have something they all want – the green and gold belt, but it’s one fight at a time.

“We’ve made changes from the last camp, including bringing a new S&C coach onboard. It’s really opened my eyes to a few areas I was perhaps missing before, the improvements we’ve made since the summer are already starting to show.

“You’ll see my boxing skills shine through, I’ll set the pace, be disciplined in there and retain my titles.”

Harper vs. Thanderz is part of an historical night of women’s World Title action that sees Irish star Katie Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) put her Lightweight World Titles on the line once more against Mandatory Challenger Miriam Gutierrez (13-0, 5 KOs), Rachel Ball (6-1) faces Jorgelina Guanini (9-1-2, 1 KO) for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World Title, big-punching John Docherty (9-0, 7 KOs) steps up against Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs) and Liverpool Light-Heavyweight Thomas Whittaker-Hart (4-0, 2 KOs) looks to go 5-0 against Bradford’s Jermaine Springer (7-1, 1 KO).

 

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Kell Brook:

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was an interested observer when former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk outpointed Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was ringside for …

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night. “He’s the type of…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Heavyweight contender Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-2 (26) will be out to make a statement when he clashes with Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores 18-2-1 (16) over 10-rounds at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The 41-year-…

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Kell Brook:

Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) has promised to deliver the performance of a lifetime when he takes on undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 14. The…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum is confident Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has the skills to pull off the upset and defeat WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when the pair meet at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. Joshua, 31, had mixed fortunes…

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer. Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Ka…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US