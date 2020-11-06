FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Michael Coffie Training Camp Quotes – Unbeaten Michael Coffie Battles Hard-Hitting Joey Abell in FOX PBC Fight Night Action & on FOX Deportes This Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

6 November 2020
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie gave insight into his training camp, his past in the Marine Corps and more as he prepares to take on hard-hitting Joey Abell in FOX PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Training camp has been going really well,” said Coffie. “My head coach Josue Aguilar has been getting me ready to show off all my skills. We’re at the Orange Avenue Gym in Orlando, Florida just making sure that we haven’t left any stone unturned. We’ve had to adjust some ways because of the pandemic, but it’s nothing that everyone else hasn’t also had to deal with.”

A Marine Corps veteran, Coffie picked up the sport less than five years ago after returning from overseas. After a brief amateur career that saw him put on standout performances at the New York Golden Gloves and Metro Championships, Coffie has helped bridge the experience gap through sparring top heavyweights.

See Also

“I think my unorthodox career path has helped me,” said Coffie. “I didn’t spend a lot of time in the amateurs, but I learned a lot sparring top fighters such as Deontay Wilder, Tomasz Adamek and Jarrell Miller. I got so many rounds in during those sessions that it more than makes up for my limited amateur career.”

In addition, Coffie believes that the values and training gained in the Marines has helped him both physically and mentally in pro boxing.

“I’ve already learned how to deal with stress from the Marines,” said Coffie. “Boxing can present continuously stressful situations during the fight. The Marine Corps puts you through stressful situations during basic training and that helps you for when the time comes that you need to adapt.”

Coffie impressed in his last outing, dropping the previously unbeaten Luis Pena multiple times before ending their fight in the fifth round of action that was featured on FS1.

“I got to show off my punch angles and my old school craftiness against Pena,” said Coffie. “I showed that I can fight with either hand, from any stance, low to high or high to low, and all of that is inside of a 280-pound frame.”

On Saturday night, Coffie will go up against the extremely experienced Abell, who has faced the likes of Tyson Fury, Tomasz Adamek, Oscar Rivas and Chris Arreola throughout his career. Despite that, Coffie believes his performance will leave no doubt that he can navigate any experience gap he comes up against.

“I know that he’s got a lot of experience,” said Coffie. “He’s been in there with a lot of notable guys. He is a veteran, but what I lack in experience, I make up for with maturity and poise. You’re going to see a smart fighter who hits hard. You won’t be able to tell who the more experienced fighter is.”

# # #

ABOUT ORTIZ VS. FLORES
Ortiz vs. Flores will see top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz and Alexander “The Great” Flores meet in a 10-round battle that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes on Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see rising unbeaten heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez battle Brian Howard in the 10-round co-main event. Plus, undefeated Michael Coffie steps in to face hard-hitting Joey Abell in an eight-round heavyweight duel.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.
For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage and www.foxdeportes.com, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @PBConFOX, @FOXSports, @FOXDeportes and @TGBPromotions become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports & www.facebook.com/foxdeportes.

CONTACTS: Tim Smith, Premier Boxing Champions: timothy@haymonboxing.com
Andrew Fegyveresi, FOX Sports: Andrew.Fegyveresi@FOX.com
Vernon Cheek, FOX Sports: Vernon.Cheek@FOX.com
Swanson Communications: (202) 783-5500, contact@swansonpr.com
TGB Promotions: (818) 817-8001

 

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Kell Brook:

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa expecting explosive fight against Joseph Parker

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta Davis

Leo Santa Cruz considering retirement following knockout loss to Gervonta…

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims, offers to fight Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora speaks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury claims,…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was an interested observer when former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk outpointed Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was ringside for …

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night. “He’s the type of…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Heavyweight contender Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-2 (26) will be out to make a statement when he clashes with Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores 18-2-1 (16) over 10-rounds at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The 41-year-…

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Kell Brook:

Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) has promised to deliver the performance of a lifetime when he takes on undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 14. The…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum is confident Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has the skills to pull off the upset and defeat WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when the pair meet at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. Joshua, 31, had mixed fortunes…

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Eddie Hopeful to Stage Katie Taylor in Ireland 

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put on a fight in Ireland for Katie Taylor in order to complete a career ambition for his boxer. Eddie Hearn is hoping he can stage a fight in Ireland for the unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Ka…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US