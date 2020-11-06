FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie gave insight into his training camp, his past in the Marine Corps and more as he prepares to take on hard-hitting Joey Abell in FOX PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Training camp has been going really well,” said Coffie. “My head coach Josue Aguilar has been getting me ready to show off all my skills. We’re at the Orange Avenue Gym in Orlando, Florida just making sure that we haven’t left any stone unturned. We’ve had to adjust some ways because of the pandemic, but it’s nothing that everyone else hasn’t also had to deal with.”

A Marine Corps veteran, Coffie picked up the sport less than five years ago after returning from overseas. After a brief amateur career that saw him put on standout performances at the New York Golden Gloves and Metro Championships, Coffie has helped bridge the experience gap through sparring top heavyweights.

“I think my unorthodox career path has helped me,” said Coffie. “I didn’t spend a lot of time in the amateurs, but I learned a lot sparring top fighters such as Deontay Wilder, Tomasz Adamek and Jarrell Miller. I got so many rounds in during those sessions that it more than makes up for my limited amateur career.”

In addition, Coffie believes that the values and training gained in the Marines has helped him both physically and mentally in pro boxing.

“I’ve already learned how to deal with stress from the Marines,” said Coffie. “Boxing can present continuously stressful situations during the fight. The Marine Corps puts you through stressful situations during basic training and that helps you for when the time comes that you need to adapt.”

Coffie impressed in his last outing, dropping the previously unbeaten Luis Pena multiple times before ending their fight in the fifth round of action that was featured on FS1.

“I got to show off my punch angles and my old school craftiness against Pena,” said Coffie. “I showed that I can fight with either hand, from any stance, low to high or high to low, and all of that is inside of a 280-pound frame.”

On Saturday night, Coffie will go up against the extremely experienced Abell, who has faced the likes of Tyson Fury, Tomasz Adamek, Oscar Rivas and Chris Arreola throughout his career. Despite that, Coffie believes his performance will leave no doubt that he can navigate any experience gap he comes up against.

“I know that he’s got a lot of experience,” said Coffie. “He’s been in there with a lot of notable guys. He is a veteran, but what I lack in experience, I make up for with maturity and poise. You’re going to see a smart fighter who hits hard. You won’t be able to tell who the more experienced fighter is.”

# # #

ABOUT ORTIZ VS. FLORES

Ortiz vs. Flores will see top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz and Alexander “The Great” Flores meet in a 10-round battle that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes on Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see rising unbeaten heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez battle Brian Howard in the 10-round co-main event. Plus, undefeated Michael Coffie steps in to face hard-hitting Joey Abell in an eight-round heavyweight duel.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

