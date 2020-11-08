FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney wants the first crack at recently unified 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez following his one-sided 12-round decision win over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Haney 25-0 (15) controlled the action against Gamboa 30-4 (18) to win by scores of 120-107 twice and 118-109 after the 38-year-old Cuban was deducted a point for holding in the eleventh.

Lopez 16-0 (12) shocked the boxing world when he outpointed Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) last month to add the WBA and WBO belts to his IBF strap.

“I want the big fights, I want to make these big fights. Fighting someone like Gamboa was a steppingstone but I’m here for the big fights,” Haney said.

“Teofimo Lopez is the one with the rest of the belts, so that’s the main one I want to make happen.”

Prior to the fight Haney said he wanted to drop Gamboa four times before stopping him, but he never came close. Gamboa had been on the canvas 11 times in his past 10 fights.

“I knew coming in that he was gonna do a lot of holding. I hit him with big shots and whenever he was hurt he would hold and he would get scrappy,” said Haney.

“But that was just him being a veteran and knowing how to survive and being in a lot of big fights.”

According to CompuBox, Gamboa threw 71 more punches (472) than Haney (401), but Haney held a 49 punch advantage over Gamboa in total connects with 133 to 84.

Gamboa threw more punches than Haney in rounds four through 12. Haney outlanded Gamboa in every single round and he landed in double digits in eight of the 12 rounds while Gamboa only landed in double digits in three of the 12 rounds.

On the undercard Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic 12-0 (10) became the first boxer to stop Rydell Booker 26-4 (13) knocking him out in the fifth.

After the fight Hrgovic said: “I have a message to the heavyweight division. Fight me. There are big fights out there, I am ready for all of them.

“I can outbox and I can knockout. Tonight, Rydell was good and it was good to get the win against him, but now I want to look to who is next. I am ready.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland added: “Tonight we saw Filip do what he said he was going to do at the press conference. He was going to outbox and knockout a man who hadn’t been knocked out before. He showed his ability to control fights. He has 10 knockouts from 12 fights, five now consecutive.

“Credit to Rydell Booker, he took the fight and tried to come forward. He’s a good boxer with a good record, but tonight he had no way of finding a way through. Filip belongs at the top table, and soon he’ll be there.”

In other action Chinese heavyweight Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 22-0 (19) won by fourth-round knockout over Devin Vargas 22-7 (9). The 37-year-old southpaw ended the action with a straight left hand that saw Vargas counted out at the 0:49 mark.