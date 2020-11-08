FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

8 November 2020
Kell Brook
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Kell Brook 39-2 (27) has vowed to deliver WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) his first loss when they meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old from Sheffield says there is no added pressure on him and he is looking forward to shocking the world.

“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Brook told The Mirror.

“Terence hasn’t boxed anyone who has my punch power and I’m relaxed.

“The spotlight has always been on me, there has always been a lot of pressure to perform, and for this one, everyone is writing me off.

“But, quietly in the background, I know what I have been doing — training in silence — and I know I’m going to be devastating.

“’The Silent Assassin’, that’s what they’re going to call me.”

Brook has been campaigning at junior middleweight since losing his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr by 11th round knockout three years ago.

After that fight he complained of being weight drained but this time around he is adamant he will be fine at the weight.

“I’m fighting arguably the best pound-for pound fighter in the world,” Brook said.

“I’ve had to be on my game, I’ve had to do things I’ve never done — go to bed really early, make sure I’m getting the rest, make sure I’m fuelled up — and there hasn’t been one stone left unturned.

“I could have fought yesterday, I could fight tomorrow, I’m more than ready for this fight.

“I knew it was brewing and very highly likely to happen, so I started working on myself and getting my weight down before it was really there.

“That meant I was already in a really good state when it did get announced.

“I had been so meticulous with the diet and training and the rest, I’d made sure it was perfect because, with this opportunity, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“It’s my time, and time to just get it absolutely spot on for once in my life and be perfect in this fight, because that’s what I’ll need to be to beat someone like Terence.

“I’d have to put him as No.1 of the opponents I’ve faced just because of how he has been dealing with all these people and how he can switch it and everything else.

“But I feel like the stars are aligning — I flew out of the UK just before lockdown and a lot of numbers that are very important to me have been appearing in my life.

“I’ve been waking up at the time I like to wake up, all these things have been coming into line.

“Those things where you think, ‘Look at that, I can’t believe it’.

“It’s the law of attraction and I’m attracting nothing but positivity.

“I’m going in there to win and I’m going to go out and get what I want to get.”

