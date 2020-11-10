TwitterFacebook

Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall off after covid-19 testing

10 November 2020
MTK Boxing Ring
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Following the COVID-19 testing, there was a positive test for Hassan Azim’s trainer, meaning Wednesday’s fight between Hassan Azim and MJ Hall has unfortunately had to be called off.

All other fighters and their teams tested negative. This week’s #MTKFightNight show proceeds with six fights, featuring Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan, Jack Rafferty vs. Tom Hill, Paddy Donovan vs. Jumanne Camero, Inder Bassi vs. Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson vs. Scott Williams, and Danny Murrell vs. Dale Arrowsmith.

The event on Wednesday takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

See Also

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Kell Brook:

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

TOP STORIES

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook 39-2 (27) has vowed to deliver WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) his first loss when they meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 34-year-old from Sheffield says there i…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney wants the first crack at recently unified 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez following his one-sided 12-round decision win over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, F…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reaffirmed his desire to face WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). The British pair have an in-principal agreement in place to face each other in a two-fight series next year that will crow…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is officially a free agent after reaching an agreement with promoter Golden Boy Promotions and broadcaster DAZN to release him from his contract. Just two years ago Alvarez signed a $365 million deal with Go…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was an interested observer when former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk outpointed Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was ringside for …

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night. “He’s the type of…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US