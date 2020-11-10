FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) faces former Northern Area title challenger Hill (9-1, 2 KOs) in a welterweight battle at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this week, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight had to be pushed back from last month after a positive COVID-19 test for Hill postponed the bout, but Rafferty has taken full advantage of the extra few weeks to prepare.

Rafferty said: “I’m buzzing with MTK Global for getting the fight back on with Tom Hill so soon after the last one was planned. I knew something would pop up so I was back in the gym on the Monday and was back training waiting for a phone call.

“I have stayed ready and can’t wait to get in that ring. I was absolutely gutted when it had to be postponed, but everting happens for a reason. The fight is back on and an extra few weeks of training working on a few things will only make me better come fight night.

“I have total tunnel vision going into fight week. I’m mentally and physically preparing myself for the fight, and I’ll do everything to get the fight won.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.

