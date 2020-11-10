FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Joshua ‘El Profesor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes his trilogy of fights against Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) steeled him to become world champion.

During a 10-month period from October 2018 to August 2019 the pair fought three times at bantamweight with Franco’s win in the second fight bookended by split draws.

Back in June the 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas outpointed Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 21-1 (14) at the ‘The Bubble’ at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada to lift the WBA title.

Franco will rematch the 29-year-old Australian at the same venue on Saturday night.

“Being through those tough battles, even with the loss I took in Puerto Rico, it was all worth it in the end,” said Franco to Fightnews.

“I became a world champion. I felt like all those fights gave me the experience and the confidence going into the world title fight with Moloney and I came out on top.”

Winning the WBA strap has given Franco extra confidence going into the immediate rematch.

“You’re extra motivated and on top of the world, the way it feels, and you don’t want to lose the title,” Franco said.

“Right after that fight, I was back in the gym, took a few days off, but I felt motivated. I got even extra fire in me, hungrier as a fighter. It does change a lot. It changes your mindset for sure.”

In the first fight Moloney started fast, piling up the points in the early rounds before Franco started coming on strong in the back half of the fight. Franco dropped Moloney in the 11th round and went on to win by scores of 115-112 and 114-113 twice. Moloney suffered two perforated eardrums in the fight.

As for the gameplan the second time around, Franco says he will be doing more of the same.

“Maybe just do what I did the first time but be a little bit busier and more explosive,” continued Franco.

“I’m the better fighter overall and that’s just a fact.

“I’m world champion now and I’m only getting better and it’s going to show on Saturday night.”

Texas has proved something of a hotbed for boxing in recent years producing a number of world champions including Jermell Charlo, Jermall Charlo, Errol Spence Jr and Maurice Hooker.

“It’s just the way we are raised as kids, as fighters. Our parents are not scared to throw us in with whoever,” Franco explained.

“We used to have sparring sessions where different cities would come together and we would spar until we were dead tired, and I think that grit and heart that we were born with coming out of Texas as a fight state.”

Franco signed with Golden Boy Promotions back in 2016 and they have been instrumental in moving his career.

“It means everything. They gave me the opportunity to sign with them. I had a goal in my mind and was going to make the most of it and become world champion,” Franco said.

“That was even the talk when we first met with Golden Boy, they were going to make me world champion.

“It’s just a dream come true, especially even being signed by Golden Boy, growing up watching Oscar De La Hoya all the time, it’s just a blessing to be with them.”