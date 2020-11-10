FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Omar Juarez’ Touching Story with Special Needs Child

10 November 2020
Omar Juarez
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The rapidly expanding emergence of an inspirational leader continues unabated in the personage of undefeated super lightweight prospect, Omar Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs). An outstanding professional boxer by trade, Juarez is rising on the national stage with his recent designation as brand ambassador for the newly formed partnership between the California based Feet First Foundation and the globally recognized World Boxing Council’s humanitarian branch “World Boxing Cares”.

Omar Juarez’ carefully crafted message about the principles needed to achieve goals has positively affected young people’s lives in his hometown, Brownsville, Texas since he was 15-years old. The overwhelmingly positive feedback he has received from young people about his message has inspired him to even greater heights in this endeavor.

None more than a touching tribute he just received from a special needs child named Isaias, who deals with acute challenges that include communication. Isaias is limited to communicating through a laptop and was a frequent visitor to Omar’s gym on Fridays when it was opened to special needs kids.

See Also

As the pandemic took hold, Isaias found himself isolated at home and began to feel the effects of this isolation, he typed out a message of gratitude to Omar for being a source of inspiration and hope. His family acknowledged to Omar the much needed solace this represented to their son.

“To hear a message like the one I received from Isaias and his family made my day,” said Omar Juarez, who fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. “Its moments like these that keep me motivated as I continue to be a positive role model in my community. As a Chinese proverb states…I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

These are the touching moments that energize Omar as he continues his quest to become an inspirational leader on a worldwide scale.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook is “rough”

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook…

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney and that’s just a fact

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney…

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

TOP STORIES

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook…

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook is “rough”

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) will face a much tougher test against Kell Brook 39-2 (27) than he did against Amir Khan 34-5 (21), according to manager Bryan ‘BoMac’ McIntyre. Khan was stopped in six rounds by Crawford …

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney…

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney and that’s just a fact

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Joshua ‘El Profesor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes his trilogy of fights against Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) steeled him to become world champion. During a 10-month period from October 2018 to August 2019 the pair …

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook 39-2 (27) has vowed to deliver WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) his first loss when they meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 34-year-old from Sheffield says there i…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney wants the first crack at recently unified 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez following his one-sided 12-round decision win over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, F…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reaffirmed his desire to face WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). The British pair have an in-principal agreement in place to face each other in a two-fight series next year that will crow…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is officially a free agent after reaching an agreement with promoter Golden Boy Promotions and broadcaster DAZN to release him from his contract. Just two years ago Alvarez signed a $365 million deal with Go…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US