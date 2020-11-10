FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Should Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright Get More Credit Than He Deserves?

10 November 2020
Write For Us
Lee Daley

Lee has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years.

KO Boxing Forum

Unfortunately, it comes with the territory when certain boxers never could and cannot capture the public’s imagination with their technical approach to fighting. Nevertheless, some of them still do go on to achieve their dream of becoming a world champion in boxing, albeit, without getting the type of glory that other boxers who are willing to go toe to toe do.

One such boxer of a more recent era is Ronald “Winky” Wright.

The southpaw former light-middleweight compiled an amateur boxing record of 65-7 and turned professional in 1990. After twenty five straight victories he saw his first defeat at the hands of Julio Cesar Vasquez for the WBA light-middleweight crown. Ten fights later he managed to win his first world title, the WBO light-middleweight trinket by a split decision over Bronco McKart. He defended the title and willingly travelled overseas to such places as Great Britain until he lost it to Harry Simon in South Africa in 1998.

See Also

Another two fights saw him face Fernando Vargas for the IBF light-middleweight title and he controversially lost a majority decision that many thought he was unlucky to be on the receiving end of. Wright eventually won the IBF title by beating Robert Frazier in 2001 by a unanimous decision. He went on to conclusively beat Shane Mosley twice as well as Puerto Rican great, Felix Trinidad in which he inflicted only his second defeat.
Ronald would unify the light-middleweight division in his first fight with “Sugar” Shane as the WBA, WBC and The Ring belts were on the line.

Wright v Trinidad.

Wright drew with Jermain Taylor for the WBC, WBO and The Ring magazine title in June, 2006 by a close split decision. Unfortunately he would see only one more win over Ike Quartey before losing three fights on the bounce against Bernard Hopkins, Paul Williams and Peter Quillin. Those last three were fought fleetingly, with much time having passed between each one. Wright spent three years away from boxing until he returned for his career finale against Quillin. He retired from the sport shortly after.

On the face of all that, perhaps you think there is not much to be impressed about. But as always, numbers and belts do not tell the full story. And neither does one’s boxing style.

The Washington warrior possessed a good jab, high punch resistance, a tight guard, could fight at close quarters and liked to box in the centre of the ring. And, of course, he was a southpaw which is a nightmare for many combatants. But Ronald was also very workman-like in his efforts and he did not see the need to be more “urgent.” Unfortunately for him, this cost him more recognition than he got.

When examining the times he came up short it is apparent that things aren’t clear cut. The decision in his fight with Harry Simon was originally declared a draw. But the South African Boxing Commission claimed to Wright in his dressing room that there was an error in the scoring and that Simon, should have in fact, been announced as the winner. His title was taken from him and given to the Namibian.

“Winky” had never had a a twelve round contest prior to fighting Argentina’s Julio Cesar Vasquez and so the fight could be considered a learning curve for him.

His 1999 battle with the then young and prime Fernando Vargas was perhaps a bit closer than what fans say it was. However, it is also quite clear that Ronald landed the more cleaner punches. So, we should understand why this one is considered controversial. It is the same kind of situation with the Jermain Taylor fight, in which a rematch never resulted due to financial disputes.

Taylor v Wright ended in a controversial draw.

Finally, it has been stated that some big names avoided Ronald Wright. This included the likes of Oscar De La Hoya. But to be fair, I do not believe that it was all because Wright would have been a huge risk to share the ring with. Due to his unpopular way of fighting, it may have been difficult to market such a fight on Pay Per View.

Boxing is a business, afterall.

It is something that “Winky” always knew and said that he hated.

Fortunately, time is being kind to Ronald. He is gaining more recognition as the years pass us by. And it is hard to object to that.

 

 

 

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

Kell Brook:

Kell Brook: "I am going to find a way to…

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum warns Anthony Joshua not to overlook Kubrat Pulev

TOP STORIES

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook 39-2 (27) has vowed to deliver WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) his first loss when they meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 34-year-old from Sheffield says there i…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney wants the first crack at recently unified 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez following his one-sided 12-round decision win over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, F…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reaffirmed his desire to face WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). The British pair have an in-principal agreement in place to face each other in a two-fight series next year that will crow…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is officially a free agent after reaching an agreement with promoter Golden Boy Promotions and broadcaster DAZN to release him from his contract. Just two years ago Alvarez signed a $365 million deal with Go…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was an interested observer when former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk outpointed Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was ringside for …

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 25-0 (14) is expecting a tough fight from Cuban veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday night. “He’s the type of…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US