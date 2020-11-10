FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Sky Sports to make historic world title triple-header available to all audiences

10 November 2020
Katie Taylor
Delfine Persoon and Katie Taylor went to war at Madison Square Garden. Photo credit: PA
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Sky Sports has announced it is making Saturday’s triple-header of women’s World Title fights available on YouTube, Facebook and skysports.com

Sky Sports has today announced that it will make this Saturday’s Fight Night boxing – including Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor’s defence against Miriam Gutiérrez – available to all via multiple digital platforms.

Taylor’s Lightweight bout against Spaniard Gutiérrez – as well as Terri Harper’s WBC Super-Featherweight defence against Katharina Thanderz and Rachel Ball’s WBA Bantamweight Title fight with Jorgelina Guanini – will be available to Sky Sports customers and non-subscribers alike, this Saturday from 7pm on the broadcaster’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as on www.skysports.com.

See Also

As part of Sky Sports’ commitment to women’s sport – first announced back in March – the move comes with the aim of ensuring elite women’s sport is more easily accessible to the public through both increasing its existing coverage and by strengthening its digital output.

Adam Smith,  Sky Sports  Head of Boxing Development  said:  “We’re delighted to be able to make Saturday’s triple-header of women’s World Title fights, a world first, available to a wider audience to showcase some of the brightest talents in the sport. We’ve been with Katie from the beginning of her journey and are proud to be a part of the boom we’re seeing in women’s boxing. Through live streaming the action, we are able to bring more boxing fans closer to the hard-hitting action than ever before with this world first.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport said: “This is more ground-breaking news that helps us push women’s boxing to where it needs to be. The momentum of the last few years led by Katie Taylor has been special to watch but we have still got a long way to go. Nights like Saturday change the narrative of the sport, and as I have said before, it’s not men’s boxing and it’s not women’s boxing, it’s just boxing. Katie Taylor is a trailblazer and it is only right that she headlines this card on Saturday on a moment that we have all been working towards for a very long time. The key is to give these great fighters the platform to become stars and achieve their dreams. Without the support from Sky Sports this would not be possible and I’m so happy that so many people will be able to watch Saturday’s event.”

As always, Sky Sports will take fans to the heart of the sporting drama, follow @SkySportsBoxing or go to skysports.com/boxing.

To read more about Sky Sports’ commitment to women’s sport click here

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook is “rough”

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook…

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney and that’s just a fact

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney…

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my competition in the flesh”

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: “I need to see my…

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa clash

Devin Haney calls out leading lightweights ahead of Yuriorkis Gamboa…

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would beat Tyson Fury

Louis Ortiz labels Anthony Joshua a pussy, says he would…

TOP STORIES

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook…

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook is “rough”

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) will face a much tougher test against Kell Brook 39-2 (27) than he did against Amir Khan 34-5 (21), according to manager Bryan ‘BoMac’ McIntyre. Khan was stopped in six rounds by Crawford …

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney…

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney and that’s just a fact

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Joshua ‘El Profesor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes his trilogy of fights against Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) steeled him to become world champion. During a 10-month period from October 2018 to August 2019 the pair …

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook ready to shock Terence Crawford

Kell Brook 39-2 (27) has vowed to deliver WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) his first loss when they meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 34-year-old from Sheffield says there i…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over…

Devin Haney calls for Teofimo Lopez fight following victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney wants the first crack at recently unified 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez following his one-sided 12-round decision win over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, F…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for…

Anthony Joshua insists he wants to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reaffirmed his desire to face WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). The British pair have an in-principal agreement in place to face each other in a two-fight series next year that will crow…

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez released from contract with Golden Boy and DAZN

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is officially a free agent after reaching an agreement with promoter Golden Boy Promotions and broadcaster DAZN to release him from his contract. Just two years ago Alvarez signed a $365 million deal with Go…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US