FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook is “rough”

10 November 2020
Terence Crawford. Photo credit: Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) will face a much tougher test against Kell Brook 39-2 (27) than he did against Amir Khan 34-5 (21), according to manager Bryan ‘BoMac’ McIntyre.

Khan was stopped in six rounds by Crawford at Madison Square Garden in New York in April last year. He was down in the first round and was trailing 45-49, 44-50 and 45-49 at the time of the stoppage.

The 33-year-old Crawford, who has won versions of the world title in four different weight classes, will make the fourth defence of his welterweight strap against Britain’s Brook, 34, at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“Khan definitely quit… Brook should be a tougher test than Khan,” McIntyre told MyBettingSites.co.uk.

“We saw what Khan did in his career, how he has been knocked out multiple times and then you look at Kell Brook and he hasn’t been knocked out like Khan has, he hasn’t been taken away on a stretcher. Brook has been able to walk out of the ring.

“He’s a bit more rugged on the edges. Khan can be considered kind of soft, but Brook is rough. He likes to get into rough fights and likes to fight his way to the end. With Khan, Khan tries to find a way out. Brook will try to fight all the way to the end until he can’t fight no more.

“This is a type of competition Bud is looking for, he needs someone to push him, to make him better, the better the fighter the better the Terence.

“Bud probably could [retire him]. Bud ruins guys’ careers. Not many fighters come back after Bud. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brook retired. If he can make it out unscathed he’ll probably come back, but if he gets in there and gets banged up pretty bad it might be the end for him.

“We believe Terence will dominate this kid.

“Bud is the ultimate adjuster and whatever Kell brings to the table, I know Bud will adjust to it. Bud’s coaches have been watching Kell Brook day and night and they have prepared him for anything that Kell brings to the table.

“You’ve got to look at whether we have enough time to prepare for the fight, do all the stars line up for this fight, there’s a lot of things to factor in.

“I probably wouldn’t have recommended it [fighting Crawford]. If he hasn’t got the right trainer and he’s only got six weeks, I’d probably say no, he shouldn’t take the fight, you up in weight a little, so maybe he shouldn’t.

“But he has got nothing to lose and he’s going to come out there swinging from balls to walls trying to knock Terence out. He’s dangerous.”

Despite there being just a year in age between the two, McIntyre believes southpaw Crawford is clearly the fresher fighter.

“Kell has definitely got more miles on the clock, he went up in weight to fight GGG and then he came down to fight Spence and had his eye socket broken, that could take a mental toll on him,” he said.

“If you look at Terence’s fights, he’s dominated every opponent that he’s been in there with. He makes it look so easy. He’s been hit sometimes, but for the majority it’s been total domination. Terence hasn’t been in those big wars.

“Kell is an elite 154-pounder, he was an elite welterweight.”

“If Brook is willing to fight Bud it shows me Brooks’ will and determination. He hasn’t fought at 147 for three years, he’s going to have to work his tail off to get down in weight and fight for another title, that shows me he’s determined and coming to fight.

“He went up in weight to fight GGG and that shows you his character as a fighter, that shows the heart that he has and the belief that he has in himself.”

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

