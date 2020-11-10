FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Tursynbay Kulakhmet: I want to challenge for a world title in the next 12 months

10 November 2020
Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Macaulay McGowan
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

In just his second professional fight, highly-rated Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) faces unbeaten McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The Kazakh superstar has big ambitions as a professional, as he has already set his sights on fighting for a world title by the end of 2021, provided he can get past McGowan first.

Kulakhmet said: “By this time next year I want to be a world title challenger. First I have to beat Macaulay McGowan and then I will be one step closer to my dream.

“He hasn’t fought for a while, but I don’t think it gives me an advantage. We are professionals, and when we have the fight dates we train very hard.

“I am really looking forward to this fight, and when I go to ring I will play my game and he will understand what I am all about after a few punches.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell makes his professional debut.

