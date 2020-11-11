FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 21-1 (14) is promising to deliver a better performance when he meets conqueror Joshua ‘El Profesor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Australia started fast when the pair met at the same venue last June, surging to an early lead before Franco came on strong in the mid-rounds and had the better of the action in the back half of the fight.

Franco scored a knockdown in the 11th to secure the win by scores of 114-113. 114-113 and 115-112.

See Also

Moloney believes he didn’t perform to the best of his ability and is out to rectify that in the main support bout to the WBO welterweight title fight between champion Terence Crawford and challenger Kell Brook.

“It’s not so much weaknesses in Franco’s game, I just believe all around I’m a better boxer than he is. And I know that I didn’t show that in the first fight,” Moloney said.

“But I believe I will show that this Saturday night. Tune in because you are going to see a much better performance from me this time around.”

In the first fight Moloney suffered two ruptured eardrums that he says hampered his performance.

“It’s been public knowledge that both of my eardrums were perforated in that first fight,” he said. “Look, I don’t want to make excuses, but it did affect my performance. My balance was affected quite a lot. It affected me from fighting at my best.

“But, look, he won the fight. There’s no excuses. I want to go into this fight and show that I’m much better than I was this first time around and win this rematch and put that behind me.

“You’re going to see a much different performance from myself, a different game plan this time around, and I believe a much more dominant performance.

“I can’t give too much away, obviously, in terms of the tactics, but it will be a different fight this time around, and I believe a much more dominant performance from myself.”

Franco, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, has grown in confidence since winning the WBA belt. He is the betting favourite with bookmakers at -210 while Moloney backers can get +160.

Franco says he will control the pace of the fight and doesn’t expect any surprises from Moloney.

“I could slow down my work rate or I could pick it up whenever I want. I just feel like that’s going to be an advantage, for sure,” he said.

“I feel confident because I’ve been in the ring with Andrew Moloney before. I know what he has. I’m always confident, of course. My training went well. I had a tough training camp, and that also brings my confidence up. I’m just ready for whatever.

“Very tough preparation in the gym. Eight hard weeks of training. I’m more than ready.”