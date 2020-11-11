FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) is ready to wrest the WBC and IBF welterweight titles from champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) when they meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5.

The 32-year-old former two-weight world champion will enter the fight as the underdog but says he isn’t worried about fighting the 30-year-old Texan southpaw in his own backyard.

“Camp has been going great. My weight is good and I feel like we’re ahead of schedule. Now we’re just taking it one day at a time. I’m excited to be in this position to fight for the title again,” Garcia said.

See Also

“On December 5, no stone will be unturned. We’re going to give it 110% and take these titles from him in his hometown.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole career. I’m used to playing that role. I just have to go in there and be myself. I have to believe in myself 100% and fight round by round. I’m going to show what a true champion is made of.

“After the Garcia and Porter fights, I saw some holes in his game and I knew it would be a good opportunity to become champion again. These type of fights bring out the best in Danny Garcia. They give me the extra motivation that I need and that’s why I wanted it.

“I thought Spence was the bigger and better man against Mikey Garcia. Mikey has great skills, but Errol had size and let his hands go. It made Mikey freeze, so he didn’t take any risks. He did land some good counterpunches and those are the kind of things that I’m taking into consideration during this camp.

“My job is to fight. I can’t go in there and worry about judges. They’re going to do what they do. My job is to put in the work in the gym so that I’m ready on fight night. I have to go in there and win rounds and win the fight.

“I know that I’m a great fighter. I’ve been in these type of fights before. I know what I’m made of. As long as I’m mentally and physically at my best, nobody can beat me. I’m a dangerous man when I have this focus.

“We’re taking this fight like Errol is 100%. We’re not banking on anything hindering him. We’re taking this as seriously as possible. We wanted this fight a long time ago, but we just had to stay focused. Now the fight is finally here and I feel like we’re going to have a great performance.

“I believe that I do everything great. I can bang inside and box. That’s why I’m a three-time world champion. I’ve faced every style imaginable and I’ve come out on top.”

Garcia’s father and trainer Angel Garcia added: “Everything has been perfect in camp. You can see how good he’s looking right now. Danny would be ready to go tomorrow if we had to. It’s going to be a great night for me and Danny. Not taking anything from anybody, but we’re coming to take those titles.

“I never look at opponent’s tapes from past fights. We’re not going to learn anything from that. When I train Danny, I focus on Danny. All I know is how to make Danny better. We’re going to dictate the fight and be on top of Errol. We’re not going to fight like Mikey Garcia did and run all night.

“This time around, we’re not going to leave it in the judges’ hands. We chose to go fight him in Dallas. Danny made that call. At the end of the day, Danny just has to go in there and do his thing.”