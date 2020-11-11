FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Dawson, Price, Butt and Charles Register wins at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

11 November 2020
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday night, boxing returned to Philadelphia after an eight-month shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic with a four-bout card promoted by RDR Promotions.

All Covid-19 protocols were followed as a limited, yet capacity crowd was on hand to witness the first card in the city since RDR Promotions staged a sold-out full capacity show eight months to the day.

In the main event, Mark Dawson Jr. remained undefeated with six-round unanimous decision over cross-town rival Vincent Floyd in a welterweight contest.

Dawson, who was making his 1st start in 20 months, showed no signs of ring-rust as he landed a some solid over hand lefts and right hooks against the tall southpaw Floyd.

Dawson, is managed by Split-T Management, won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55, to raise his mark to 7-0-1. Floyd falls to 4-10-1.

Daiyann Butt of Philadelphia remained perfect with a four-round unanimous decision over Dieumerci Nzau.

Butt of Philadelphia is now 6-0. Nzau of Silver Spring, MD is 11-13.

Dylan Price remained undefeated with a 3rd round stoppage over Jose Rodriguez in their scheduled four-round bantamweight bout.

Price registered three knockdowns and the Sicklerville, NJ native raised his record to 11-0 with eight-knockouts. Rodriguez of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin is 4-4.

In the opening bout, Nafear Charles needed just 85 seconds to take out David Vera Pena in a junior welterweight bout.

Charles of Philadelphia is 5-0 with five knockouts. Pena of Annapolis, MD is 0-3-1.

RDR Promotions will be announcing it’s next events in the coming week

