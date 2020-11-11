FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Devin Haney: “All I Do Is Dominate”

11 November 2020
Devin Haney
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated WBC Lightweight World Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), retained his title on November 7, 2020, against former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs) in a dominant performance leaving no doubt to the viewers who won that evening.

“I am the best boxer in the lightweight division, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez are good fighters, but I’m special. My skill set is on another level and they all know it. I’m the best. Everyone else is talking a good game until it is time to sign the contract to fight me. All I do is dominate!” said Haney.

Haney who defeated Gamboa with the scores of 120-107 on two cards and 118-109, controlled the action from the start of the fight until the last bell rang. Gamboa was hurt multiple times but still able to finish.

“Devin dominated every round,” said William Haney, Haney’s trainer, and father. “Gamboa was thoroughly outclassed in this fight. Devin is still young and growing as a fighter and for some people that’s a scary thought. Saturday he was cool, calm and in control from the start to finish. His style is a problem for any fighter. Devin makes you do the things he wants you to do in the ring. My son is the matador and those other guys are the bulls”

