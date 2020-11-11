FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) will make his long-awaited return to the ring when he faces Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5.

The 30-year-old Texan southpaw has not fought since unifying the titles against Shawn Porter in September last year.

A few weeks after his split decision victory over Porter, Spence Jr rolled his Ferrari in a single-car, high-speed accident in Dallas that saw him ejected from the vehicle. He suffered facial lacerations but surprisingly no broken bones.

Spence Jr refused a tune-up fight and will instead fight former two-weight champion Garcia, 32, who has only ever lost on points to Keith Thurman and Porter in competitive world title fights.

“I feel blessed and ready to go. I feel like I’m 100% physically. We’ve been training hard and staying focused. I can’t wait to give my hometown fans something to cheer for when I defend my title against a great opponent,” Spence Jr said.

“I didn’t want any tune-up fights. I wanted someone who is tough and who could push me to the limit, so I can get back to being Errol Spence Jr. I’m going to give a great performance and hear ‘and still’ on December 5.

“I picked Danny Garcia so that I could rise to the occasion. I’m still the top dog in the division. Fighting Danny will show how great a fighter I am.

“Danny’s dad gets me hyped up talking about his son coming forward, throwing a lot of punches and taking the belts from me. So I’ll be ready for whatever Danny brings to the ring.

“I’m not going to get into any head games like with Shawn Porter. I fought Shawn’s game and beat him at his own game. I know Angel wants me to stand there and brawl with Danny, but I’m going to do what I have to do to win the fight.

“It’s up to me to make a big splash coming back from my car accident. Lesser opponents were for before I became champion. I finally got to the top, where I can fight the big names, so I’m not going backward. These are the guys I’ve wanted to fight forever.

“I definitely learn more from Danny’s wins. He has a lot of great wins. You learn a lot from all different kinds of fights. I’m a student of the game and a fan of the sport. All I do anyway is watch boxing, so I’m very familiar with Danny’s wins and losses.

“The accident just made me hungrier and even more focused. I have the same hunger now that I had before I won the title. I’m coming into camp much lighter and it’s helping me have an even better camp.

“I’m the champ, and at the end of the day, I can just fight. When it gets down to the wire, I know how to dig down deep and come out on top.

“It means everything to be fighting at home, especially with everyone going through the pandemic. I just want everyone who comes out to be safe and follow the protocols, and we’ll make it a great night.”