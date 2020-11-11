FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Terence Crawford primed for Kell Brook battle on Saturday night

11 November 2020
Terence Crawford. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) says he doesn’t know how to rate Kell Brook 39-2 (27) because he has never been in the ring with him.

The 33-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska will make the fourth defence of his 147-pound belt against England’s Brook, 34, at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“He’s not the only opponent that went into the fight thinking they were going to stop me or knock me out, so that’s nothing new for me. He’s just going to have to live up to his words,” Crawford said.

“I actually can’t rate him because I’ve never been in the ring with him. Actually, he was never on my radar from the jump. This was a fight that he wanted, that he kept calling for.

“Once the [Manny] Pacquiao fight fell through, he was the next option given the circumstances of COVID and whatnot. I must’ve been on his radar. He was never on my radar. He’s on my radar now, and we’re fighting this weekend. That’s what it is.

“I go about fights to get the win, no matter how they come. I’m not going out there to try and outdo previous performances or any other fighter.

“My thing is to go out there and make sure I get the win and secure that first and everything else can come second. If the knockout is there, of course I’m going to go out there and take it. But if it’s not, then like I said before, we’re prepared for 12 rounds.

“He’s never faced nobody like me. He can say I never faced nobody like him and I can say he’s never faced nobody like me. I don’t know what he brings to the table because I haven’t been there. I haven’t been in the ring with him, so we shall see come this week.”

Brook has promised to stop Crawford and put an end to his unbeaten run.

“I stop him, or he quits on the stool,” Brook said. “I’m fully focused. I’ve never been ready for a fight like this before. Looking forward to whatever Terence brings because I can match him. I’m ready for a war.

“I’ve been here before. I’ve been on this stage. I’ve been in there with pound-for-pound top fighters like Golovkin and Errol Spence. I took the title away from Shawn Porter in America. I know what it takes to be champion.

“He’s going to have a rude awakening, I’ll tell you that. He’s going to have a rude awakening Saturday night when he gets in there.

“I hope he’s [overlooking me]. I hope he is because I’m coming with force. Trust me.

“I’m in a great, great place in my mind, and my weight is fantastic for this fight. Forget the weight. The weight’s made.

“I think [winning this fight] would rank above Shawn Porter given everything I’ve been through, everyone writing me off. I think you gotta put it up there because this is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. You’ve gotta put him as number one. Nobody has done that in history from Britain, and I’m glad that all the fans will be able to see it on Premier Sports. They’re going to stay up and enjoy me become two-time world champion.

“My body clock has adjusted to the Vegas time now, so everything is on point. The sleeping, my body clock is there. Everything’s there that’s needed to win this fight.”

Terence Crawford primed for Kell Brook battle on Saturday night

