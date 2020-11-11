FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

The Argument Against “Bridger-weight”

11 November 2020
Lee Daley

Back in August it was reported that the WBC were seriously considering instilling a new weight class in boxing due to the amount of heavyweight fighters who vastly succeed the 200lb minimum limit. The argument for it, they said, is that it is competitively unfair for smaller heavyweight boxers to face bigger guys such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Mauricio Sulaiman said recently to Boxing Scene,”10 years ago the WBC decided to move the limit of the cruiserweight division from 190 to 200 pounds, considering the weight of the athletes, since they have undoubtedly grown in an extremely impressive way. The highest division, heavyweight, means the highest glory, as the world champion in this category has been traditionally recognized as the most important athlete in the world, the invincible one, the gladiator.

“We have decided to create a new division called Bridger, as it is the bridge necessary to serve the large number of boxers who are between 200 and 224-pounds. This name is inspired by that hero of humanity, that six-year-old boy who heroically saved his four-year-old sister from an attack by a wild dog during the pandemic; yes, this new division is inspired by Bridger Walker.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman seems to think that adding another weight class will help boxing.

There is no doubt that naming the division after Walker, who saved his sister from a vicious dog attack, is noble. But that aside, I can think of a number of reasons as to why the sport does not need to see an eighteenth weight class.

Firstly, there is the issue of creating even more belts. That will inevitably happen because you can’t have a weight class devoid of them. But with the overwhelming amount of titles that exist in boxing already today, adding even more will just create even more problems for those that wish to continue following the sport or become a new fan. And, of course, there is their “Franchise Champion” designation which only causes more issues.

It has also been historically proven that size alone does not determine who will win or lose a fight.

Skills and heart are also are a crucial factor. Let me point to fights such as Evander Holyfield v Riddick Bowe, Jack Dempsey v Jess Willard, Mike Tyson v Tony Tubbs and even Nikolai Valuev v David Haye. What those contests all had in common is that the smaller man beat their considerably bigger opponents. Evander Holyfield even managed to deck Riddick Bowe in the sixth round in their 1995 rubber match. Jack Dempsey inflicted numerous injuries on Willard over the course of three rounds until the Kansas boxer could not come out for the fourth. Mike Tyson also flattened Tony Tubbs in two rounds.

Evander Holyfield sends the bigger Riddick Bowe to the canvas.

Let me ask you, did it look like any of the smaller men in those battles were in peril that was more severe than is usual?

Lastly, it is a known fact that the heavyweight division is the most popular weight class that is enjoyed the most by the masses. So, the question is would adding another weight class that will house bigger boxers devalue what the “regular” heavyweight fighters of yester year accomplished? The cruiserweight and light-heavyweight divisions have always struggled for mainstream attention. The many accomplishments that have been made by many a great cruiserweight and light-heavyweight are often given little thought, if any at all by mainstream audiences. Over the course of time, might the historical significances of what combatants such as Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali achieved gradually be disregarded and eventually forgotten?

It is difficult to see that occurring now. And I know that is a period of time that is probably quite far off at this point. But I do see it as something that holds serious potential.

And we cannot let that happen.

