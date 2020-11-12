FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JOE JOYCE BELIEVES he is fighting for promotional priority, as well as the British and European titles, when he takes on Daniel Dubois in a huge heavyweight collision on November 28.

Hall-of-Fame promoter Frank Warren has been in the corner of Dubois since setting him on the road to professional stardom in April of 2017 at the age of 19. The Peacock Gym product has more than lived up to his Dynamite billing and is, by common consensus, the best young heavyweight in the business.

‘Juggernaut’ Joyce, who joined the Queensberry ranks in May 2019 when he was first mandated to fight Dubois for the British title, wants a piece of the action and intends to ambush the ambitious plans laid out for his in-house rival.

See Also

“Right now, Daniel is a top boy for Queensberry and BT Sport so if I beat him, or when I beat him, I will be one to watch,” considered the 35-year-old Olympic silver medallist.

“According to Frank, the winner could potentially get a world title shot and that is definitely what I am in boxing for, so I am looking forward to beating Dubois and being No.1.”

Dubois enjoys a lofty No.2 ranking with the WBO behind only Oleksandr Usyk, who occupies top spot and mandatory position by virtue of moving up from cruiserweight as an undefeated champion.

Usyk is entitled to enforce a fight with the WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but the Englishman first must negotiate an IBF obligation against Kubrat Pulev in December. If he then intends to enter into a two-fight booking with Tyson Fury, the WBO belt could well become up for grabs.

Enter Dubois or Joyce against Usyk.

“I know, imagine that, it would be unbelievable,” stated Joyce in eager anticipation. “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself though because I’ve still got Dubois in my face to take on.”

Joyce, of course, suffered a defeat to Usyk in the World Boxing Series as a GB amateur and taking revenge as a pro, with a world title at stake, would be ideal retribution.

“I definitely wouldn’t be afraid of his power, more his skill really because he’s got good head movement. When I fought him it was quite an even fight, although he did catch me clean a few times, I had less defence and I was still a bit novicey back then.

“He was fresh off winning gold at London so he is a good fighter and I think the later rounds, especially with pro gloves on, would be the deciding factor if we got in the ring again.

“He wouldn’t be able to hurt me, which would be very dangerous for him.”

——————————————–

Dubois vs Joyce headlines a great night of boxing action, live on BT Sport 1 HD on November 28th.

On the undercard, highly touted Ilford youngster Hamzah Sheeraz (11-0-0, 7KO’s) will defend his WBO European Super-Welterweight title against canny Spaniard Guido Nicolas Pitto (26-7-2, 8KO’s). Sheeraz was last seen on 10th July 2020 when he impressively cut through 12-1 Scotsman Paul Kean in 6 comfortable rounds.

Jack Catterall (25-0-0, 13KO’s) will take on the French-based Tunisian Abderrazak Houya (14-2-0, 2KO’s) in a 10 round Super-Lightweight contest.

Catterall is the #1 ranked contender for Jose Ramirez’s WBO title and intends to challenge the winner of the potential unification fight between Ramirez and WBA/IBF Champion Josh Taylor, but only if he can overcome the challenge of Houya. The Tunisian-born fighter boasts a respectable professional record and represented his country at the London 2012 Olympics.

London Heavyweight David Adeleye (3-0-0, 3KO’s) returns to behind-closed-doors action for the third time when he battles Silsden’s Danny Whittaker (4-1-0). Whitaker is coming off a points win over Chris Healey and has previously beaten Jonathan Palata.

Jack Massey (16-1-0, 8KO’s) returns to action in an 8 round Cruiserweight contest against a fearsome puncher from the UAE, Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid (16-1-1, 16 KO’s).

Joshua Frankham (1-0-0) will return to Super-Welterweight action, Louie Lynn (7-0-0, 6KO’s) will look to follow up his 2nd round TKO from the 25th July and Henry Wharton backed Heavyweight Mitchell Barton will make his long awaited pro-debut.