FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Kell Brook Knows the Odds are Against Him

12 November 2020
Kell Brook
Kell Brook. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Tracey Langley

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

This Saturday Sheffield’s own Kell Brook steps into the ring to take on the best pound for pound boxers, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford for his WBO welterweight title.

Kell’s been out of the ring since 2017, he knows the odds are against him and he has it all to prove this Saturday.

“Special K” as he’s known has only lost twice in his career, GGG and Errol Spence Jnr and some see the 34 year old’s next fight as his final payday before hanging up the gloves.

Kell is looking in phenomenal shape but we know it’s not all about the physical look, you have to be mentally prepared too.

Kell has been based in Las Vegas and he told 5 Live “I know people are writing me off, saying I’m 34 and haven’t made welterweight for years,” said Brook.

“I feel this is the moment where I become great in this fight.

“If you had seen me in the last four or five months I have been obsessed,”

“I’ve sacrificed, taken myself away from my girls and been training so hard because I know that if I walk away from the sport I want to know I have done everything I can. This is the biggest fight of my career.”

Although Brook looks shredded, the Sheffield-born fighter insists he has already made the weight several days before he needs to.

“People are panicking about the weight – the weight is made,” added Brook. “He has never boxed anyone the size of me – a genuine, strong, big, determined welterweight.

“He does everything so well. He basically has it all, an elite fighter. I can’t say he has things I can pull him down on but I know one thing, I am going to give his chin a good check.Kell Brook

 

“I know I will have to box the best I have ever in my career to get that win.”

He’s looks in tremendous shape and has talked the talk for this fight. All the prep has been done and it’s now time to go to work with 2 days to go.

People who know me will know I’m a great fan of Kell’s, always have been and yes while I really like Bud too I have to support my own so come on Kell Brook, make sure you let your “chocolate brownies” go this Saturday. #AllOfTheLights

